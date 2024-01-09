MUMBAI, India and HYDERABAD, India , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalSpace Technologies Limited unveiled GoRoga, India's first Anti-Stress wearable under the Make in India initiative. The inaugural event, held at Chancellor Hall, NSCI Club, Worli, Mumbai on 4th January 2024 was jointly presided by Mr. Krishna Singh, Founder and CEO, GlobalSpace Technologies and Mr. Ami Lebendiker, Co-Founder and CEO, RogaLife, USA. A trailblazer in digital pharma and healthcare for over a decade, GlobalSpace Technologies are pioneers in digital pharma solutions, revolutionizing healthcare through cutting-edge solutions, analytics, and AI. They have now forayed into digital therapeutics with this one-of-a-kind anti-stress wearable that is well positioned to become a popular anytime anywhere lifestyle product.

GlobalSpace Technologies unveils GoRoga – India’s first Anti-Stress wearable

Manufactured and patented as RogaLife in the USA, the complete solution has been developed in collaboration with GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd and is now available for the first time, in India. The product is now available at https://pages.razorpay.com/goroga and Amazon (EMI options available) at a special launch price of Rs 22,500/- ( limited period offer).

Mental health is the cornerstone of a fulfilling life. Yet stress, anxiety, and burnout plague millions worldwide, and India is no exception. As per WHO 2020, 5.6 crore Indians have depression and 3.5 crore people have anxiety disorders in India. Stigma and affordability hinder a proactive approach to manage mental wellness.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Mr. Krishna Singh, Founder and CEO - GlobalSpace Technologies, said, "In collaboration with RogaLife, we are on a mission to uplift millions of Indians facing stress and anxiety. The commitment is fueled by the proven success of RogaLife in the USA, Canada, and South Asia"

GoRoga promises to be the ultimate anti-stress companion for those suffering from moderate to severe stress and anxiety. Crafted through cutting-edge FDA-approved NIBS (neuroscience-researched non-invasive brain stimulation) technology, this non-invasive, user-friendly, and budget-friendly wearable is a game-changer. The Anti-Stress wearable plugs into a phone while the sticky pads hook to the ears to activate cortisol for the reduction of stress via the release of serotonin and multiple another feel good harmones. Tailored stimulations, scientifically calibrated to balance mild to severe stress oscillate into the brain. Beta waves (13Hz - 39 Hz) of anxiety diminish, alpha waves (8Hz - 12 Hz) of calm focus and theta waves (3Hz - 8Hz) of relaxation emerge. It takes just 20 minutes per day, recommended up to a maximum of 60 minutes per day for 3 to 4 weeks, to get on the path of lasting tranquility. Backed by rigorous research, user testing, and the personal triumph of our co-founder, GoRoga has a reliable stamp of safety and efficacy.

Mr. Ami Lebendiker, Co-founder and CEO, RogaLife, USA, said, "GoRoga is an all-in-one solution for individuals, organizations, clinics, and wellness centers. Whether it is navigating stress in personal or professional life, or trying to improve sleep quality, or boosting employee wellness for peak productivity, GoRoga is the ultimate answer. 1000+ users have already experienced the power of GoRoga. It is backed by 16+ research studies, and an average 85% reduction in stress and burnout, showcasing its effectiveness. The success speaks for itself, with 90% of users recommending it to friends or family and 73% using it consistently even after six months"

GoRoga, the unparalleled stress buster stands unique with FDA-approved CES and NIBS technology. Unlike other wearables and supplements, this clinically validated device works wonders on both physical and mental stress symptoms. But that's not all—no more battery or recharging headaches! The cherry on the top is a globally unique analytics dashboard exclusively for IOS and Android App subscribers where innovation meets simplicity. It offers comprehensive tracking, progress scores, and personalized insights. GAD-7 scores and stress reduction progress reports makes informed wellness treatments a reality for doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, counselors, and therapists.

This sleek Anti-Stress wearable features two electrodes easily secured behind your ears with stylish ear hooks available in multiple colors. The magic happens when the lead wire connects to a compact simulation device powered by your cell phone, delivering rhythmic stimulations rooted in decades of scientific research. The device has a library of tailored audio-visual programs.

Guided by our team of expert psychotherapists and meditation instructors, these programs are designed to alleviate various stress types and deliver personalized experiences. It's as simple as plugging the user-friendly device into your phone, attaching the stimulation pads behind your ears, and letting the gentle electrical pulses interrupt stress signals. Instant relief is just a heartbeat away with GoRoga.

A peek into the voices of our community of doctors

A psychiatrist from Rajasthan after usage on 2-3 patients for a couple of months, said, "It's a game changer for Mental Health Well-Being." Another doctor from Kerala says. "I would rate it 8/10 since my patients experienced improvement in the process of using it for weeks."

Discover the magic through the voices of our community

One user says, "The GoRoga + app stops severe burnout in its tracks, preventing panic attacks. My daily stress is now more manageable." Another user says, "it's like having a new friend who understands and is always there for you". A third user says, "Beyond its stylish design, GoRoga has been my go-to for coping with severe stress—I panic much less now!"

Grab your piece of stress-busting brilliance at www.goroga.in. It is also available on Amazon.in

When you snag your GoRoga Anti-Stress wearable device, you get a pack of 4 electrodes, each reusable 10 times and can be used over a month if used daily. The dual-app subscription model with Premium and Elite option elevates your experience with the Elite subscription, unlocking live consultations with psychiatrists and psychologists, premium content such as inspiring user stories, and top-notch report analytics. GoRoga is not just a product; it's a lifestyle!

Got questions or need more information?

Drop a line to [email protected] / [email protected], or hit us up on WhatsApp @+912246006568. You can also follow us on our social media handles.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312877/GlobalSpace_GoRoga.jpg