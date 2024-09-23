Emerges as the top Indian Airport Company to make it to the exclusive list in the –Transport, Logistics and Packaging category

NEW DELHI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMR Airports Limited, formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the sole Indian airport developer and operator to secure a coveted spot among the world's most trustworthy companies, as per the esteemed Newsweek's World's Most Trusted Companies survey 2024.

GMR Airports Limited Recognised among World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

In the latest survey, GMR Airports has clinched the 5th position globally in the highly competitive Transport, Logistics & Packaging category, affirming its steadfast dedication to excellence and integrity. This recognition places GMR at the pinnacle of corporate trustworthiness within India, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Conducted in collaboration with Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, the survey rigorously evaluated over 1,000 companies across 23 industries and 20 countries. GMR Airports' inclusion in this elite list alongside global giants like Singapore Airlines, United Parcel Service, Rolls-Royce, and Central Japan Railway Company underscores its commitment to transparency and reliability.

The basis of the analysis was an independent survey from a sample of more than 70,000 participants from the target countries focussing on three touchpoints of trust: 40% investor trust, 40% customer trust and 20% employee trust, according to the Newsweek.

As the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest globally, GMR Airports serves millions of passengers annually, playing a pivotal role in advancing India's aviation sector and enhancing global connectivity.

Mr. GBS Raju, Chairman of GMR Airports Limited, expressed profound pride in this accolade, stating, "Trust forms the bedrock of our relationships with passengers, partners, and stakeholders. Being recognized among the top 5 most trustworthy companies globally by Newsweek is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, and operational excellence. This achievement inspires us to continually elevate the standards of airport infrastructure and passenger experience."

The ranking, derived from comprehensive evaluations encompassing customer feedback, employee sentiment, investor confidence, and social media analysis, reaffirms GMR's leadership in delivering superior services, upholding ethical practices, and fostering effective leadership.

According to Ms. Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek, "This list celebrates companies that have earned the trust of stakeholders through their consistent delivery of quality products, fair employment practices, and visionary leadership."

GMR Airports Limited's remarkable ascent to becoming one of the world's most trustworthy companies underscores its commitment to operational excellence, transparency, and sustainable growth, reinforcing its reputation as a global leader in airport infrastructure.

About GMR Airports Limited (Formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited)

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. Under the brand name "GMR AERO", it offers pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined the journey in 2020 as a strategic partner and is now a co-promoter in GAL.

As a platform business, GAL also provides a range of aero services including Duty Free, Retail, F&B, Cargo, Car Parking, O&M, and PMC services. Through its innovative Aerotropolis concept, it develops cutting-edge airport cities giving shape to best-in-class real estate developments in South Asia. GAL operates India's largest third-party Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility through its subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited ensuring operational excellence across the Asia Pacific region.

GMR Innovex, a GMR Group entity, is developing and introducing a range of digital solutions to enhance the passenger journey and airport experience. Through GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, the company is creating the talent pool necessary to drive the growth of the aviation sector in India (the third largest in the world).

As the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest globally, GAL served over 121 million passengers in FY24 with a steadfast commitment to excellence in airport management as reflected in its consistent rankings for services by ACI and Skytrax. With a robust presence in India and Southeast Asia, the company operates key gateways such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa and Medan airports, while extending its technical services to Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. GAL is also developing transformative projects like the greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Visakhapatnam), India, and Crete, Greece.

GMR Group, the promoter of GAL has a significant presence in Energy, Transportation, Urban Infrastructure, and Sports. Through its CSR arm, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, GMR supports local communities, reflecting its commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing skills, providing education, and developing healthcare infrastructure and services.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports in France and abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading the quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2023, group revenue stood at €5,495 million and net income at €631 million.

