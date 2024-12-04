GNSS at the Core of Swiss Truck Tolling System

NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapsch TrafficCom and Swiss joint venture partner LOSTnFOUND AG (part of AddSecure) are implementing a national truck tolling system in Switzerland. The client is the Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG).

At the heart of this project is the integration of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) technology, ensuring precision, transparency, and user-friendliness in toll collection for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) weighing over 3.5 tonnes.

Pioneering GNSS-Driven Tolling Technology

The project centers around the deployment of GNSS-capable on-board units (OBUs), which use satellite positioning to accurately determine vehicle waypoints and collect critical driving data, including trailer parameters and total weight. This data is transmitted via mobile networks to the joint venture's IT system, processed, and then forwarded to the BAZG for billing. The GNSS-based system ensures high accuracy and simplifies toll collection for both authorities and drivers.

TÜV-Certified and Climate-Conscious

Kapsch TrafficCom's GNSS OBUs stand out as the first tolling hardware certified under the EU Taxonomy Regulation for climate change, highlighting their sustainability credentials. Additionally, the devices are TÜV-certified, ensuring reliability and compliance with the highest industry standards.

By integrating state-of-the-art GNSS technology and sustainable practices, this joint venture sets a new benchmark for toll collection systems, reinforcing Switzerland's commitment to innovative and environmentally responsible mobility solutions.

The total volume project of the project, which was awarded in 2023 and is currently being rolled out, amounts to approximately EUR 54 million over an eight-year term, with an optional two-year extension. Kapsch TrafficCom will contribute significantly to the initiative, while leveraging its expertise in GNSS-enabled solutions.

