Godrej aer Elevates Festive Cheer with Ganeshostav, Introduces Immersive Fragrance Experiences at Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Pandals

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej aer, India's leading home, bathroom and car fragrance brand, is enhancing the devotional experience at Mumbai's iconic Ganesh pandals this year with innovative on-ground activations. Marking the third consecutive year of its association with Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, Godrej aer is set to create a unique and immersive fragrance experience for devotees. This year, the brand has extended its presence to four more famous pandals — Mumbai Cha Raja (Lalbaugh); Girgaon Cha Raja (Girgaon); Khetwadi Cha Ganraj (Girgaon); and Fort Cha Icchapurti Ganesh (Fort), bringing its signature fragrance zones for the first time.

Godrej aer offers unique air freshener formats for all living spaces in home and car, crafted to make them more pleasant. Festivals, with their crowded and vibrant environments, present an ideal opportunity to enhance people's spiritual and celebratory experiences. By partnering with Mumbai's most visited ganesh pandals, Godrej aer aims to create memorable moments by associating its fragrances with the joy and positivity of Ganeshostav, making everyday living spaces more delightful.

At Lalbaugcha Raja, in Central Mumbai, which see an estimated footfall of more than two crore devotees every year, Godrej aer is creating an enchanting fragrance zone within the pandal. Devotees will pass through a specially designed fragrance tunnel, which will diffuse a soothing and aromatic atmosphere, enhancing their spiritual experience. Godrej aer has created another fragrant tunnel at Mumbai Cha Raja pandal, also located in Lalbaug, and even placed its aer matic devices in the main pandal area.

Additionally, for the very first time, Godrej aer will also be integrating its aer matic devices into the décor at Girgaon Cha Raja, Fort Cha Icchapurti Ganesh and Khetwadi Cha Ganraj. These units will be strategically placed at the feet of the idols, blending seamlessly into the pandal's ambiance and offering an immersive experience. Godrej aer has even created an experiential zone made from its hanging car freshener Godrej aer O at Khetwadi Cha Ganraj.

Speaking about this festive consumer campaign, Shilpa Suresh, Head of Marketing – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, "Home Air fresheners as a category estimated to be around INR 1300 crore, are primarily occasion driven. However, the category is still under-penetrated, and the key task for us is to build relevance at key consumer touchpoints. Festivals represent a peak usage period, making them a crucial time for Godrej aer to connect with our audience. As India's leading fragrance brand, it was only natural for us to add a hint of festivity to the air."

She further added, "Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of the festive season, which continues through the end of the year. While these celebrations are often centered around the home, Godrej aer aims to establish strong presence and association with festivities that extend beyond indoor spaces. This year, we are partnering with five iconic Ganesh pandals in Mumbai to create immersive, fragrant experiences. Through this initiative, we hope to forge a lasting connection with the millions of devotees who visit these pandals by introducing them to the refreshing fragrances of Godrej aer."

Through these collaborations, Godrej aer has attempted to create an interesting fragrant experience of its two key offerings – Godrej aer matic which is an automatic home room freshener and Godrej aer O – a gel-based hanging car freshener. Through activations across five prominent pandals, Godrej aer is estimated to engage more than 10mn devotees over the ten days of Ganeshostav.

ABOUT GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD (GCPL):

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the over 125-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity, and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.2 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. We rank among the largest Household Insecticide and Hair Care players in emerging markets. In Household Insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the Hair Care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in Hair Colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in Soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health, and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high-performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

www.godrejcp.com

