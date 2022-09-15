Godrej Aer Smart Matic activates freshness zones at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Pandal

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej aer, India's leading home, bathroom and car fragrance brand, brought their signature range of fragrances to refresh the mannat lines at Mumbai's iconic Ganpati pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja. The brand had set up zones equipped with aer matic, India's first automatic fragrance diffuser.

Given that the Ganpati pandals were open to the public after two years in Mumbai, the organizers were bracing themselves for massive number of devotees leading to longer waiting times. This creative activation at the mannat lines was aimed at providing visitors with a comfortable, refreshing experience, while strengthening the brand's affinity with freshness.

Speaking about this consumer outreach initiative, Somashree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) said, "Ganesh Chaturthi marks the start of festivities for people. We wanted to be part of their festivities and create an unforgettable experience for visitors at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Our aim was to connect with millions of devotees who visit the pandal and make them experience Godrej aer's freshness. Through this initiative, Godrej aer plans to innovate the manner in which the brand communicates with its consumers."

Godrej aer matic is available in 6 different fragrances to cater to different taste profiles. Every kit contains a single unit of the device along with a refill. Priced at INR 569/- every refill guarantees 2,200 sprays and keeps room fragrant 24x7. The aer matic refill pack is priced at just INR 285.

Check out the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQDFuaU_pfc

