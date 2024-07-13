Godrej Agrovet opens first Samadhan centre in Tamil Nadu for oil palm farmers

~ One stop solution center, Samadhan, to provide comprehensive support to oil palm farmers

MUMBAI, India, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Agrovet's (GAVL) Oil Palm Plantation business (OPP) earlier this week, announced the inauguration of its first Samadhan Centre in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. A one stop solution center which provides a comprehensive package of knowledge, inputs, tools, services and solutions to oil palm farmers will be critical in enabling farmers to enhance their yields and improve their productivity. Empowering farmers with cutting-edge technology and global best practices, Samadhan will aid farmers to make informed decisions about venturing into oil palm cultivation thereby enabling them sustained growth in their income.

R to L- Dr.T.R.B.Rajaa(Minister Industry, Investment, Promotion & Commerce Dept), Rakesh Swami(Group President, Corporate affairs, GIG),Murasoli S,(Member of Parliament, Thanjavur District, Tamil Nadu), Sougata Niyogi,(CEO, Oil Palm Business,GAVL), Naga Praveen V(General Manager Human Resource, GAVL)

Present on the occasion were Dr.T.R.B.Rajaa, Hon'ble Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, Sougata Niyogi, CEO, Oil Palm Business, Godrej Agrovet Limited and Rakesh Swami, Group President Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group.

Dr.T.R.B.Rajaa, Hon'ble Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department, Government of Tamil Nadu said, "As a people's representative and a proud son of the Delta region, it gives me immense satisfaction and happiness to be part of the launch of Godrej Agrovet's one-stop solution center for our state's oil palm farmers today in Thanjavur. This facility exemplifies our government's commitment, under the visionary leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Thiru. MK Stalin, to bringing food processing units to the agriculturally rich Delta districts of Tamil Nadu. We are excited to announce that many more such units will be established soon.

I am confident that partnering with Godrej Agrovet will empower our farmers by leveraging their expertise to improve their income and agricultural practices. The launch of the Samadhan center is also in line with Godrej's strategy to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu, demonstrating their strong belief in our state's potential.

In addition to this, Godrej is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its FMCG business in Tamil Nadu. Their decision to open yet another facility reinforces their trust in the robust business ecosystem and progressive governance of our state. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the prosperity of our farmers and driving the overall development of the Delta region."

Following the introduction of the National Mission on Edible Oil - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) in August 2021, Godrej Agrovet Limited, a diversified agri-business company and a pioneer in the Oil Palm sector in India, aims to expand oil palm plantations by an additional 60,000 hectares till 2027. To support the long-term sustainable development of the sector in India, the company launched a one stop solution center, Samadhan, last year. Each Samadhan center intends to support the planting of ~2,000 hectares of oil palm and is equipped to support farmers in maximizing and sustaining yields from mature plantations by leveraging state-of-the-art agricultural practices and providing specialized guidance from industry experts. The company's partnership with the State Bank of India would also support Oil Palm Plantation farmers during the gestation period.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited said, "It is encouraging to see the eco-system created by the Government of Tamil Nadu for oil palm farmers in the state. Their support and trust in our capability definitely provide us an opportunity to together contribute to reduce the nation's dependency on oil palm imports in the coming years."

"With an expertise of more than three decades, we are the only company to have a state-of-the-art Crude Palm Oil mill in the state. We have been working with and educating farmers on sustainable palm oil cultivation practises and are excited to launch Samadhan center in Tamil Nadu, a region with immense potential for oil palm cultivation. Through this center, our endeavour is to enable them to easily access everything – from developmental finance, government subsidies/schemes, and various other benefits," he further added.

Rakesh Swami, Group President Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group, said, "It is encouraging to witness the conducive environment being created by the Government of Tamil Nadu. With the Godrej Industries Group's 127-year legacy of leaving a positive impact on people & planet and a common objective of leveraging new-age technology to promote both sustainable oil palm plantations and contribute to the prosperity of farmers, it is our honor to collaborate with the government. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the state with their impeccable support."

With 10 Samadhan Centers already operational in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the company intends to establish 50 Samadhan centers by 2027.

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified, Research & Development focused food and agri-business conglomerate, dedicated to improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. GAVL holds leading market positions in the different businesses it operates - Animal Feed, Crop Protection, Oil Palm, Dairy, Poultry and Processed Foods. GAVL has a pan India presence with sales of over a million tons annually of high-quality animal feed. Our teams have worked closely with Indian farmers to develop large Oil Palm Plantations which is helping in bridging the demand and supply gap of edible oil in India. In the crop protection segment, the Company has strong presence in the B2B segment through its subsidiary Astec Lifesciences and through its extensive distribution network pan-India delivers innovative agrochemical offerings catering to the entire crop life-cycles. In Dairy and Poultry and Processed Foods, the company operates through its subsidiaries Creamline Dairy Products Limited and Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Apart from this, GAVL also has a joint venture with the ACI group of Bangladesh for animal feed business in Bangladesh.

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.godrejagrovet.com.

