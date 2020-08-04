Godrej & Boyce sees growth in precision engineered equipment as 'Make in India' policy gathers momentum

Delivers critical equipment to help India's biggest indigenously developed nuclear power project achieve key operational milestone

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, said that there is likely to be rapid increase in the demand for precision equipment and larger opportunities for growth in bespoke engineering systems and equipment offerings as the country's 'Make in India' mission gathers greater momentum.

A strategic partner of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for over 20 years, Godrej Precision Engineering was integrally involved in supplying mission critical equipment to NPCIL for the Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 - the first indigenously built 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) in India that achieved criticality recently.

Godrej Precision Engineering delivered the Fueling Machine Bridge & Carriage for Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 which are installed in the critical zone of the Nuclear Power reactor.

With approval of 10 new 700 MW nuclear power projects, competent and committed partners with necessary experience in design, engineering & manufacturing, backed by significant scientific knowledge and technical prowess, will be one of the key drivers of the government's 'Atma-Nirbhar' initiative.

"At Godrej & Boyce, we have been investing for over 50 years in building strong engineering and machine-building capabilities and partnering with Indian institutions to deliver complex equipment for key strategic industries like Nuclear Power and Defense," said Mr. Jamshyd N Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej & Boyce.

"Our strong experience of mission-critical systems and an integrated framework for design, manufacturing and testing will help accelerate India's journey towards industrial self-reliance," Mr. Godrej added.

"Our ability to innovate and execute has helped us partner with our customers and the equipment has been 'Made in India' for the first time," said Kaustubh Shukla, Chief Operating Officer, Industrial Products Group, Godrej & Boyce.

Godrej Precision Engineering manufactures custom-built equipment for complex and sophisticated systems for several mission-critical applications in nuclear power, land based and naval systems for Defence and for other industries like Steel, and Wind Energy. Besides equipment for Nuclear Power, the business unit executes orders for defence land systems like Brahmos Missile Launchers, Missile carriers and Naval systems like Diving and Surfacing Systems, Hull Equipment, Life Raft Container Ejection Systems, Steering Gear and so forth.

Each high precision, custom-built equipment is developed, manufactured and tested according to stringent quality requirements of the customers.

About Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce ('G&B'), a Godrej Group company, was founded in 1897, and has contributed to India's journey of self-reliance through manufacturing. G&B patented the world's first springless lock and since then, has diversified into 14 businesses across various sectors from Security, Furniture, Aerospace to Infrastructure and Defence. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.1bn customers worldwide daily.

