Godrej Capital Celebrates Pride Month with 'Pride Capital' Event

MUMBAI, India, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month 2024, Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, has launched a month-long initiative called 'Pride Capital'. Reaffirming its commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, this initiative aims to promote dialogue about LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the workplace and onboard talent from the LGBTQIA+ community.

As part of the 'Pride Capital' event, the company, in partnership with the Tweet Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization supporting transgender individuals, conducted an inclusive career fair. With over 240 profile screenings and hiring from the pool of people of the LGBTQIA+ community, both organizations collectively conducted interview sessions and provided candidates with insights into roles and the work culture at Godrej Capital.

The event commenced with an introductory session by Manish Shah, MD & CEO of Godrej Capital, followed by a panel discussion. The panel largely covered an exchange of thoughts on LGBTQIA+ inclusion in corporate careers and featured Bhavya Misra, CHRO of Godrej Capital; Maya Awasthi, Co-founder of Tweet Foundation; Parmesh Shahani, Head of Godrej DEI Lab; Pankaj Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Godrej Capital; Vishal Chandwani, Head of People Experience Centre at Godrej Industries Group, along with other LGBTQIA+ professionals. These discussions aimed to promote conversations on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), by exploring themes like 'Careers in Corporate for LGBTQIA+ Communities' and 'Corporate Journeys by Queer Individuals'.

Other than familiarising candidates with Godrej Capital's culture, it provided a platform to discuss real-life corporate experiences and challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ professionals. It also highlighted initiatives benefiting the broader community, such as the commencement of Home Loans for same-sex partners, in 2022, by Godrej Capital. The event highlighted the need for fostering greater understanding and acceptance within the workplace and beyond.

Bhavya Misra, CHRO, Godrej Capital, said, "At Godrej Capital, our core values of being bold, showing respect, and innovating, drive everything we do. We are committed to cultivating a culture that enables individuals to bring their whole selves to work and values each person's unique contributions, irrespective of their gender orientation. 'Pride Capital' is our commitment to elevate LGBTQIA+ inclusion in our workforce and provide them with a safe and supportive environment to grow to their potential."

Commenting on the event and initiative, Maya Awasthi, Co-founder, Tweet India Foundation, added, "Today we need to talk about gender equity rather than equality. I am thankful that Godrej Capital's recruitment drive is based on equity, which gives equal job opportunities irrespective of sexual orientation and gender identity. They also have gender-neutral policies and benefits, which create a safe and non-judgmental working environment for diverse employees. As a community member, I welcome steps taken by Godrej Capital and look forward to hearing success stories of the hiring drive."

In addition to these initiatives, Godrej Capital is also organizing an Allyship Contest to celebrate and recognize allies within the company. This contest will encourage employees to share their stories of support and advocacy for the community, nurturing a culture of alliance and inclusivity.

Additionally, a variety of activities have been designed to support and engage with the LGBTQIA+ community. Godrej Capital plans to continue its efforts to promote diversity through various initiatives and partnerships. By fostering an environment where different perspectives are valued, the company aims to drive innovation and growth, while maintaining its core values of equality and inclusion.

About Godrej Capital

Godrej Capital is the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group and the holding company for Godrej Housing Finance & Godrej Finance. With a digital-first approach and a keen focus on customer-centric product innovation, Godrej Capital offers loans for housing, such as Home Loans and Plot Loans, and secured and unsecured loans for businesses, such as Loan Against Property, Udyog Loan Against Property, and Business Loans. It is positioned to diversify into other customer segments and products. The company is focused on building a long-term, sustainable retail financial services business in India, anchored on the Godrej Industries Group's 127-year legacy of trust and excellence. Godrej Capital focuses on learning and development across its employee base and is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as a guiding principle. Godrej Capital was recognized as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in BFSI for 2023 and as one of India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces for 2023. Additionally, it was named the Best Organization for Women by The Economic Times, for both 2022 and 2023, and the Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work®, in both 2022 and 2023.

Godrej Capital currently has its footprint across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Alwar, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram, Mangalore, Salem, Ludhiana, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Rangareddy, Visakhapatnam, and Thane.

About Tweet Foundation

TWEET Foundation is an NGO based out of Delhi and Mumbai, led by trans persons dedicated to providing the community with crisis support, short shelter stays, health and legal resources, and connecting them with skill-building and inclusive employment opportunities. TWEET works closely with key stakeholders for mainstreaming advocacy for the rights of transgender persons. It works with the government to bring in policy-level changes and works with civil societies and the corporate sectors to build strategic partnerships, to support the trans movement and welfare.

