Godrej Capital launches 'Hum Samajhte Hain Business' campaign for empowering business owners

MUMBAI, India, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group, launched its new campaign 'Hum Samajhte Hain Business'. In alignment with the group's 127-year-old legacy of furthering nation-building and catering to the growing needs of India, the company offer loans tailored to the specific needs of business owners looking to grow and make progress in their business journey.

Flexible loan repayment plans kyunki, #HumSamajhteHainBusiness

As part of the campaign, the brand has released a new digital film conceptualized by Publicis India. The storyline uses a cinematic lens to capture the bittersweet emotional journey of a business owner transitioning from a small shop to a larger and more successful venture, revealing a moment of triumph and growth.

With its loans for business, such as unsecured Business Loans, Loan Against Property, and Udyog Loan Against Property, Godrej Capital reaffirms its offerings of tailor-made loan solutions for business owners who seek the flexibility of repayments and quick sanctions in their pursuit of business growth.

Nalin Jain, Chief Marketing Officer of Godrej Capital said, "'Hum Samajhte Hain Business' reflects our deep understanding of building a business in India. We acknowledge both the emotional and practical aspects of the growth of a business, from navigating transitions to celebrating achievements. We are dedicated to providing business owners with flexibility and innovative products. Through customized loans for businesses from Godrej Capital, we empower entrepreneurs to exceed their own business expectations, providing the financial backing necessary for their success."

Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis India added, "In recent years, Publicis India has created iconic work for BFSI brands, and winning this account reaffirms our expertise. We are thrilled to leverage our skills to craft comprehensive strategies that will fortify Godrej Capital's brand narrative. With the 'Hum Samajhte Hain Business' campaign, we aim to establish Godrej Capital as an empathetic lender who understands the challenges faced by MSME business owners. This campaign taps into the insight that businesses often do not grow as planned, regardless of the circumstances, and emphasizes that Godrej Capital truly understands their needs."

The campaign will run across Google, Meta (Facebook & Instagram), YouTube, and Ad Networks, complemented by offline channels and several digital marketing routes. The film will be released in six languages—Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—ensuring wide accessibility in various regions and markets. The campaign aims to engage business owners, prospective borrowers, and industry representatives enhancing awareness and engagement across all serviceable locations.

In addition to this, an outdoor campaign has also been strategically aligned to maximize Godrej Capital's reach and visibility among customers and DSAs alike. The outdoor outreach will cover transit media and OOH in eight languages across 28 markets, including Pune, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Rajkot, Baroda, Vapi, Salem, Vellore, Vijayawada, Vizag, Mangalore, Mysore, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Alwar, and Udaipur.

With its focus on growth and flexibility for businesses, Godrej Capital is focusing on developing and providing financial access for MSMEs. The aim is to contribute towards the entrepreneurial development of the MSME sector in India, ultimately contributing to the economy's growth and nation-building.

YouTube Video Link: https://bit.ly/4bLgnJw

About Godrej Capital:

Godrej Capital is the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group and the holding company for Godrej Housing Finance & Godrej Finance. With a digital-first approach and a keen focus on customer-centric product innovation, Godrej Capital offers loans for housing, such as Home Loans and Plot Loans, and secured and unsecured loans for businesses, such as Loan Against Property, Udyog Loan Against Property, and Business Loans. It is positioned to diversify into other customer segments and products. The company is focused on building a long-term, sustainable retail financial services business in India, anchored on the Godrej Industries Group's 127-year legacy of trust and excellence. Godrej Capital focuses on learning and development across its employee base and is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as a guiding principle. Godrej Capital was recognized as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in BFSI for 2023 and as one of India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces for 2023. Additionally, it was named the Best Organization for Women by The Economic Times for both 2022 and 2023, and the Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work® in both 2022 and 2023.

Godrej Capital currently has its footprint across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Alwar, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram, Mangalore, Salem, Ludhiana, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Rangareddy, Visakhapatnam, and Thane.

About Godrej Industries Group:

The Godrej Industries Group (GIG) serves 1.1 billion consumers globally across businesses in diverse industries, including consumer products, real estate, agriculture, financial services and chemicals. Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. We are committed to growing and strengthening this legacy of innovation for a cause; building for a more sustainable future, while placing our planet and people alongside profit. GIG houses several rapidly growing businesses that are the leaders in their respective categories. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is an emerging markets FMCG leader in Home and Personal Care with a growing presence in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Godrej Properties (GPL) is India's leading real estate developer by sales and brings the Godrej philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Godrej Agrovet's (GAVL) portfolio businesses address key challenges faced by Indian agriculture; improving the productivity of Indian farmers through innovative products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. Godrej Industries (Chemicals), the group's oldest business, is India's leading manufacturer of oleochemicals and surfactants. Godrej Fund Management (GFM) is the real estate private equity arm of the group. Godrej Capital (GC), the newest company in the group, is a fast-growing financial services business

About Publicis India:

Publicis India is part of the Publicis Groupe network in India. The agency has produced memorable integrated campaigns for some of the most coveted clients across categories. Publicis India is no stranger to awards, having proved its chops across leading Indian and international award shows – Cannes Lions, Clio, One Show, D&AD, Spikes Asia, Effies and Abbys, among others. In India, the agency works with an impressive array of clients that include – Zee, Times Television Network, HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis Bank, Pramerica, Godrej Capital, Enamor, Ferrero, Kalpataru, and Adani Realty among others.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BA3dP03gWLs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797794/3438832/Godrej_Capital_Logo.jpg