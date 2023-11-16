Godrej Capital's MSME unsecured loan portfolio crosses INR 500 crore

The company aims to achieve INR 1,000 crore AUM by the end of FY24

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MSME unsecured loan portfolio of Godrej Capital, the financial arm of Godrej Group, has crossed INR 500 crore AUM. The company further aims to achieve INR 1,000 crore AUM for its unsecured portfolio by the end of FY24.

Currently, the MSME loan portfolio of the company stands at INR 3,900 crore, with a target to reach closer to INR 6,000 crore by the end of this financial year. Godrej Capital has over 2,500+ channel partners empanelled across markets and aims to grow its total partner base to 10,000 in the next two to three years.

Tailored specifically for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), Godrej Capital launched its unsecured business loan product in April 2023. The business loan provides accessible financing options that address MSMEs' unique needs like cash flow management by offering innovative and flexible repayment options like 'Design your EMI' or DEMI. In addition to these, Godrej Capital offers a digitized process, quick sanction and disbursal, longer tenure of up to 60 months, and rewards on timely repayments. Godrej Capital 'BizRewards' is an industry-first reward program in the lending industry, designed to recognize and reward timely repayment behaviour amongst borrowers. Since starting business operations in November 2020, Godrej Capital through its subsidiaries has built a balance sheet of ~INR 8,000 crore across housing and MSME loans.

Speaking on the achievement, Pankaj Gupta, Chief Business Officer, said, "We are delighted to see the strong acceptance of our product offerings tailored to the distinct needs of MSMEs in India. Our focus remains on the growth of the Indian MSME sector and to contribute to its success story and financial aspirations."

Godrej Capital currently offers business loans across 31 markets, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Alwar, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram, Mangalore, Salem, Ludhiana, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Rangareddy, Vishakhapatnam and Thane. We further aim to double our presence to 60 locations by the end of the next financial year.

Godrej Capital recently also introduced, Nirmaan, a one-of-its-kind digital platform facilitating MSME owners with a comprehensive solution for the growth and expansion of their businesses. To provide MSMEs with the benefits of expanding their potential market reach, streamlining legal and regulatory requirements, improving employee health and welfare, and providing coaching to small enterprises, the firm has partnered with Amazon Global Selling, Onsurity, Zolvit, and MSMEx.

About Godrej Capital

Godrej Capital is the financial services arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries and is the holding company for Godrej Housing Finance & Godrej Finance. With a digital-first approach and a keen focus on customer-centric product innovation, Godrej Capital offers home loans, loans against property, and business loans. It is positioned to diversify into other customer segments and products. The company is focused on building a long-term, sustainable retail financial services business in India, anchored on the Godrej Group's 126-year legacy of trust and excellence. Godrej Capital focuses on learning and development across its employee base and is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as a guiding principle. Its entity, GHF, is Great Place to Work®- Certified and was recognized by the Economic Times as the Best Organization for Women for 2022 and 2023. Godrej Capital currently has its footprint across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Alwar, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram, Mangalore, Salem, Ludhiana, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Rangareddy, Vishakhapatnam and Thane. For more details, visit https://www.godrejcapital.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797794/3438832/Godrej_Capital_Logo.jpg