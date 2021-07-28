Godrej Consumer Product Limited announces Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador for Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour

MUMBAI, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Expert Easy, India's foremost and largest selling hair colour trusted by over 5 crore households, announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour. This shampoo hair colour is a modern and convenient way of hair colouring. Just like shampoo, one simply needs to apply the product on dry hair and in 5 minutes the entire colouring process is completed. The brand association with Saif Ali Khan will be to drive penetration and awareness of this offering and shampoo hair colour category. Godrej Expert Easy has also unveiled a new TVC campaign featuring Saif conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, to highlight the product features and increase visibility of the category.

Popularly known for his simple yet sophisticated style, Saif Ali Khan is one of the celebrated actors in the country. This makes him the perfect choice for Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour, which is simple and easy-to-use and provides instant results in just 5 minutes. Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour is an innovative product formulation enriched with Amla and Shikakai that nourishes hair while ensuring the coverage of grey hair, thereby making the hair incredibly soft.

Speaking about the collaboration, Saif Ali Khan said, "Godrej Expert is India's first hair colour brand and introduced us to many formats of hair colours. Just like me, the brand has constantly evolved, be it from powder hair colour to rich crème colour and now to a 5-min shampoo hair colour. Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour matches my style of keeping things simple yet stylish. The 5-minute quick and easy application process is my favourite feature."

Commenting on this announcement, Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, "Godrej Expert Easy shampoo hair colour, is an innovation in the hair colour category. Through this offering, we are giving a solution to consumers who have time paucity and want to colour their instantly. Simplifying the entire process and achieving a new coloured hair look in 5 minutes is what makes Godrej Expert Easy an innovation. Our partnership with Saif Ali Khan will help us amplify awareness of the category as well as our product across urban and rural markets."

Commenting on the new TVC campaign, Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, "Hair colouring has always been a time-consuming, tedious thing, that one needs to plan for. And grey hair has always come in the way of one's style, when there's a last minute plan. With Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo hair colour, hair colouring can be just as impromptu as your plans. The film, starring Saif, brings to life this insight in a light, banter-filled story between siblings."

Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour comes in easy-to-consume, single-use sachets. Simply apply the contents on dry hair. Massage it all in and then wash it off in 5 minutes. A single pack of Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour is affordably priced at INR 29 (INR 25 for South market) and can lasts up to an entire month. It is available in three variants including Natural Black, Natural Brown and Burgundy. The product is available across general/ modern trade and e-commerce platforms.

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 124-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal wash, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India and are the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

