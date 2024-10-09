Godrej DEI Lab Marks First Anniversary with the Launch of a First-of-its-Kind DEI Directory

~ Aims to help build an inclusive ecosystem that celebrates diversity in India's corporate culture

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej DEI Lab, an experimental space at the Godrej Industries Group dedicated to fostering diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces launched a first-of-its-kind public resource of reports, guides, trusted service providers and other information related to workplace inclusion. The launch marks the Lab's first anniversary and is a milestone in the Lab's ongoing efforts to strengthen inclusion efforts not only within its parent company, but across corporate India.

The DEI Directory is a comprehensive public repository that offers over 500 resources related to gender, disability and LGBTQIA+ concerns in the workplace, as well as to overall workplace inclusion. Frequently updated and fully searchable, it provides curated knowledge from trustworthy sources including business and academic reports, books, videos, podcasts, and information on DEI consultants and community-based service providers.

Alongside the Directory, the Lab introduced Spotlight, an initiative designed to recognize and celebrate excellence within Indian efforts at Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). This is a storytelling project that highlights individuals whose values and ideologies have created successes in fostering inclusion across various industries. Their early publications include an in-depth look at how Biocon Biologics has grown women's representation, and how the Lalit Group of hotels skills LGBTQIA+ individuals in order to enable their success in the hospitality industry, among others. By sharing these case studies, the Godrej DEI Lab aims to foster an inclusive ecosystem that not only celebrates diversity within Indian corporate culture but also underscores the importance of broader inclusion as a vital component of both business success and social progress.

"As we celebrate our first anniversary, we are not only reflecting on a year of achievement; we are looking forward to a future of transformation. The DEI Directory and Spotlight initiatives embody Godrej's core values of putting people and their well-being at the heart of everything we do. They align with our vision of an inclusive India where every workplace celebrates diversity and serves as catalysts for change, empowering organizations to turn their DEI aspirations into tangible realities. In our first year, we have laid the groundwork; now, with these initiatives, we are building a movement that will reshape the landscape of Indian workplaces." said Parmesh Shahani, Head of Godrej DEI Lab.

Since its inception in October 2023, the Godrej DEI Lab has sought to drive meaningful conversations that will help to change corporate India's approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Lab's first year has been characterized by research, collaborative partnerships, and supporting organizations in their DEI journeys.

By providing free, accessible resources through the DEI Directory and recognizing industry leaders via Spotlight, the Godrej DEI Lab reaffirms its commitment to accelerating the adoption of inclusive practices across India's corporate sector. They reinforce its focus on building a more inclusive India, and world. Both the directory and the Spotlight section are on godrejdeilab.com

About Godrej Industries Group

The Godrej Industries Group (GIG) serves 1.1 billion consumers globally across businesses in diverse industries, including consumer products, real estate, agriculture, financial services and chemicals. Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. We are committed to growing and strengthening this legacy of innovation for a cause; building for a more sustainable future, while placing our planet and people alongside profit.

GIG houses several rapidly growing businesses that are the leaders in their respective categories. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is an emerging markets FMCG leader in Home and Personal Care with a growing presence in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Godrej Properties (GPL) is India's leading real estate developer by sales and brings the Godrej philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Godrej Agrovet's (GAVL) portfolio businesses address key challenges faced by Indian agriculture; improving the productivity of Indian farmers through innovative products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. Godrej Industries (Chemicals), the group's oldest business, is India's leading manufacturer of oleochemicals and surfactants. Godrej Fund Management (GFM) is the real estate private equity arm of the group. Godrej Capital (GC), the newest company in the group, is a fast-growing financial services business.