Godrej Industries' Chemicals Business signs agreement to acquire Unit II of Shree Vallabh Chemicals (Kheda)

MUMBAI, India, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Industries' Chemicals Business today announced the signing of a Business transfer agreement with Shree Vallabh Chemicals Unit II (Kheda), with the intention to acquire their Ethoxylation Unit II. As a leading player in Oleochemicals, Surfactants, Specialities and Biotech, this transaction will help the company expand its product offerings by adding the Ethoxylation technology to its portfolio of process and batch technologies.

Vishal Sharma, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) said, "Aligned with our commitment to growth and innovation, the proposed acquisition of the unit will aid us in expanding our offerings and also cater to new applications for our customers. By enabling us to accelerate the investment timeline, we are confident that it will also provide us with various cost synergies."

Located at Kheda, Gujarat, the Shree Vallabh Ethoxylation unit II has a manufacturing capacity of 24,000 MTPA of finished products.

About Godrej Industries (Chemicals)

Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses of the Godrej Group, established in 1963. We are focused on being a "Green chemistry" company, dedicated to helping the environment and ensuring a greener and more sustainable future. Today, we are one of India's leading providers of oleochemicals, surfactants, specialty chemicals, and biotech products, all produced largely with renewable feedstocks from vegetable oils.

We drive business through sustainability, customer centricity, and renewable resources-focused chemistries, with a global presence in more than 80 countries. With two manufacturing locations (Maharashtra & Gujarat) and a state-of-the-art R&D Center in India, we specialize in delivering tailored solutions to meet specific applications and performance requirements.

We operate in varied segments like home and personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, rubber, chemical & polymer intermediaries, and lubricants & metalworking fluids etc. Our dedication to responsible practices has earned us prestigious awards and certifications, highlighting our global market impact and preference among suppliers and customers.