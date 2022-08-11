Godrej L'Affaire celebrates #RespectAllBandhans in their touching digital film on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Godrej urges people to pledge to #RespectAllBandhans to make the Nation a brighter place to live in

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Godrej Industries Limited, through its brand-agnostic lifestyle platform – Godrej L'Affaire, has launched a digital film which encourages people to look at every relationship with love and respect. Conceptualised by the Godrej Corporate Brand & Communications team, the film aims to foster love, dignity and care with everyone just like the brother-sister bond which is celebrated on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan.

The sacred thread of rakhi which symbolises protection and care, can be extended to all relationships which, in turn, will help make this world a more peaceful and beautiful place. #RespectAllBandhans is a subtle nudge to people to treat and love everyone in this world equally and not limit it to just the brother-sister relationship.

The video features influencers Simone Khambatta, Salil Acharya and Shashank Sanghvi who beautifully convey the powerful message of spreading love and respect for everyone, every day.

#RespectAllBandhans

I see my brother look at me,

With love, dignity, and care.

Should respecting one another

be limited to a sibling affair?

While we have beautiful threads

to show that we care for one another,

Can we extend the same care to even a stranger?

Remember, every person we meet

is someone's loved one too.

To respect and be respected is humanity,

it's bigger than any other issue.

Everyone has the right to dignity,

every he, she, and they.

When you embrace each other as one,

a safer world will finds its way.

Today is a special day.

We're celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Let's make this day brighter,

By pledging to Respect Bandhan.

A day where we spark unity,

And make it a loving chain reaction.

A day where we change our ways,

and redefine the world for the next generation.

I pledge to look at the world

with a filter of not only love and compassion.

I pledge to look at every person with respect in our nation.

May today be the day

respect becomes the way of living.

May today be the day

respect becomes the means of thriving.

Dear brothers and sisters

here's wishing you a very Happy Respect Bandhan.

#RespectAllBandhans - https://youtu.be/myWhX8w4EJY

Speaking on the film, Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head- Corporate Brand and Communication, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies said, "Humanity, respect and dignity are integral to one's nature. The new digital film #RespectAllBandhans aims to spread a message to not only pledge love and protection for our siblings on this Raksha Bandhan, but also to extend this love and respect to every single person everyday as they too are someone's loved ones. It is this goodness that will make our Nation even more stronger."

This video will be amplified by digital content creators who will take the pledge and spread the message, by Godrej's media partners who will put it up on their respective platforms and by the business partners who will amplify it on their social media assets.

About Godrej L'Affaire:

L'Affaire is Godrej's very own brand-agnostic lifestyle platform, bringing together Godrej brands as well as external complementary brands leading the lifestyle category. L'Affaire includes workshops during the day with experts and the evening is defined by an invite only soirée that is abundant with a myriad of experiences. While originally meant as an event that takes place every year / bi-yearly, the property has now evolved into a digital platform of its own that propagates the best of forward thinking lifestyle and trends.

