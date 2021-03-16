Godrej Locks eyes INR 100 crore revenue from its kitchen systems business, launches smart kitchen storage solutions brand 'SKIDO'

MUMBAI, India, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej group today announced that its business unit Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, is eyeing a revenue of INR 100 crore from its Godrej Kitchen Fittings and Systems business, in the next five years. The company has launched SKIDO- Smart Kitchen Drawers and Organisers, an innovative range of smart kitchen storage solutions. To meet the unique requirements of the Indian kitchen, the company curated SKIDO which is 'designed in India and made for India'. The range has eight products including kitchen drawers and dedicated organisers for cutlery, cup & saucer, wok, fry pan, thalis, containers, and jars & bottles.

SKIDO is an outcome of extensive research conducted by the company to study Indian kitchens and the different style of cooking. The insights led Godrej Locks to create the SKIDO range of innovative storage solutions that make the lives of kitchen users easier and better. The company aims to reduce dependence on western solutions which were the only options consumers had, and offer customized solutions for Indian kitchen spaces. SKIDO storage solutions are convenient to install, easy-to-carry and are multi-functional.

Commenting on the launch of SKIDO, Shyam Motwani, EVP and Business Head, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems said, "The Indian modular kitchen business is valued at INR 2,500 crore and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 27% during 2019-2024. We see tremendous growth potential in this segment considering that 4% of our total sales were generated from this segment last year. In the next few years, our strategic focus would be to achieve INR 100 crore revenue from this segment. We have witnessed a renewed demand in kitchen accessories given that modern Indian families are now using their kitchen more than ever and looking for effective solutions. This demand will be a definitive growth driver."

Godrej Locks has been present in the Kitchen Systems category since 2015. Under this, the company offers various products like Ergo Drawers, Wire Baskets, Corner Solutions, Tall Units, Soft Pro Systems, Drawer Channels, and Hinges. SKIDO is the latest offering under this segment. SKIDO starts at INR 15000-20000 per set and will be available across general trade and hardware

About Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems

Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems is a 123-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Navtal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry.

Over the years, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems have changed in form, function and scope of application. But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.

With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to www.godrejlocks.com

Godrej Locks is a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd

Supreeth Sudhakaran

[email protected]

+91- 9920584295

Godrej Group

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1328290/Godrej_Locks_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Godrej Locks