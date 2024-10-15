Godrej Magic Handwash Champions the Cause of Hand Hygiene for Healthier Lifestyle on Global Handwashing Day

Godrej Industries Group's owned media platform - Godrej L'Affaire featured a digital film that emphasizes complete handwashing ritual

Partnered with Teach for India for hand hygiene program educating children in more than 500 classrooms

Engaged more than 50 content creators to spread the message digitally

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey conducted by National Sample Survey (NSS) in India, only 35.82% of the population regularly follows hand hygiene before meals, while 60% households wash hands only with water. Several reports also highlight there has been a decline in consistent handwashing habits as daily routines returned to normal post-COVID 19. There is a strong need now to propagate amongst people the right-hand hygiene practices and sustaining them. The theme of this year's Global Handwashing Day (Oct 15), "Why are clean hands still important?" highlights the ongoing importance of hand hygiene in preventing infections. In line with this theme, Godrej Magic Handwash, a ready-to-mix handwash from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), launched an awareness campaign on Global Handwashing Day to promote proper handwashing practices and encourage sustaining the habit.

Godrej Magic Handwash

The campaign highlights an essential truth: hand hygiene cannot be achieved in a superficial way. While handwashing is important, the campaign focuses on handwashing as an important pre-emptive measure for disease control and leading a healthy lifestyle.

To amplify its message, Godrej Magic has partnered with Godrej L'Affaire, the owned media platform from Godrej Industries Group, to release a digital film that takes a playful yet impactful approach to highlight the importance of thorough handwashing. What happens when people take shortcuts in life? Incomplete efforts often lead to incomplete outcomes, and hygiene is no exception. Imagine trying to get through a day with only half of the things one relies on—half a lunch, half a desk, or even half a chair. Isn't that what happens when one washes only one hand? Through humour and clever scenarios, this film delivers a simple but essential message: proper hygiene is 'all or nothing.'

Godrej Magic has partnered with Teach for India, a non-profit organization dedicated to educational equity, to promote proper hand hygiene practices among children. As part of this initiative, students in the Teach for India network will be trained to maintain effective hand hygiene habits. This outreach effort will educate children in over 500 classrooms.

Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Senguttuvan, Head of Marketing (Personal Care), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, "Global Handwashing Day is a perfect reminder that good hygiene remains as important as ever, even though life has returned to normal post-Covid. With Godrej Magic Handwash, we are not just offering a product, we are promoting a shift in mindset. It's about ensuring cleanliness is complete, every single time. As India's first powder-to-liquid handwash, Godrej Magic is driving innovation, making proper hygiene simple, affordable for as low as INR 10 and an integral part of our daily routine."

Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Godrej Industries Group, added, "Godrej L'Affaire, Godrej Industries Group's owned media platform was conceptualised to trigger meaningful conversations around nuances of lifestyle. Hygiene and well-being are important aspects of personal lifestyle. Based on an insight that the seriousness of handwashing has dwindled post return to normalcy from COVID-19, we thought it is appropriate to bring the principles of effective hand washing to the fore. Through this campaign to commemorate the Global Handwashing Day, we aim to remind people that good hand hygiene is non-negotiable and an essential part of a healthy lifestyle and can help live a full life."

To boost the initiative's digital reach, the brand has engaged over 50 content creators, including doctors, parenting experts, and stand-up comedians. Additionally, Godrej Magic will further promote the campaign through a variety of media partnerships.

In a post-pandemic world, where it's easy to let basic habits slide, proper handwashing is one of the simplest yet most important steps one can sustain to protect themselves. Washing both hands isn't just about cleanliness—it's about living fully, safely, and responsibly. Godrej Magic Handwash invites everyone to reflect on their hand hygiene habits. Handwashing isn't just a task—it's a daily act of self-care.

Link to the Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2HdPmnZIn8

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530807/Godrej_Magic_Handwash.jpg