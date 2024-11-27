Godrej Professional launches Spotlight to upskill and showcase India's top salon talent, joins hands with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC)

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India has a vast, talented community of hair stylists, yet access to national platforms and advanced skill-building remains limited. To bridge this gap, Godrej Professional, the professional hair care brand under Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), has launched Godrej Professional Spotlight—an initiative offering hair stylists, a national stage to showcase their creativity. This program will recognize three talented hair stylists and give a boost to their professional aspirations with a funding of up to INR 5 lakhs.

From all entries, 30 hair stylists will be shortlisted and flown to Mumbai for the Godrej Professional Spotlight grand finale in December, where they will showcase their curated looks in a grand hair show. A jury of industry leaders—including celebrity stylist Yianni Tsapatori (Creative Director - Hair, Godrej Professional); Monica Bahl (CEO of Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council); and Kanishka Ramchandani (Editor, Professional Beauty Hairdressers Journal India); will select the winners. The first-place winner will receive INR 5 lakh funding along with a chance to work with a celebrity. The second and third-place winners will receive INR 2.5 lakh and INR 1.5 lakh, respectively.

Godrej Professional has partnered with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), an Awarding Body of National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to upskill 30 shortlisted hairstylists as part of Godrej Professional Spotlight. These hairstylists will undergo training and receive Government recognised certificates from B&WSSC.

Commenting on the initiative, Abhinav Grandhi, General Manager, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, "With over 6 million salons, India's salon industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors, yet it lacks platforms to truly showcase talented hair stylists. Godrej Professional Spotlight aims to change this by discovering India's talented hair stylists. In line with GCPL's commitment to diversity and inclusion, Godrej Professional Spotlight encourages stylists with disabilities to be part of this initiative as well. Using our Surreal Hair Colour looks, stylists can create bespoke looks that display their artistry and participate in the program. Our partnership with the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) will further provide credible certification and skill-building to elevate shortlisted stylists' expertise and livelihood."

"As the salon industry in India continues to experience remarkable growth, driven by increasing consumer aspirations, the importance of skill development for professionals is paramount. For this industry to keep pace with evolving trends and consumer expectations, initiatives like Godrej Professional Spotlight are essential. By equipping salon professionals with advanced techniques, credible Govt. recognised certifications and a national stage to showcase the talent, we're not only enhancing their individual careers but also strengthening the entire beauty and wellness sector. B&WSSC is proud to partner with Godrej Professional in empowering salon professionals, including those with special abilities to achieve new standards of excellence and contribute to the collective growth and professionalism of our industry," added Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC).

All 30 shortlisted hair stylists will also attend masterclasses by Yianni Tsapatori, Creative Director - Hair, Godrej Professional; and mentors for Godrej Professional Spotlight - Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head, Godrej Professional; and Najeeb-Ur-Rehman, Technical Ambassador of Godrej Professional.

Hair stylists can enter Godrej Professional Spotlight by creating fresh, original hair colour looks inspired by Godrej Professional's Surreal Collection - India's first hair colour range inspired by the world's most stunning natural wonders. Featuring four unique shades such as Moffee Marvel; Tangerine Dream; Roselet Bliss; and Moonlit Mist; each look is inspired by a unique natural phenomenon.

Godrej Professional Spotlight is supported by Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) as Industry Trade Partner and Professional Beauty Hairdressers Journal India as Trade Media Partner.

Entries can be submitted at https://godrejprofessional.com/spotlight until December 02, 2024.

