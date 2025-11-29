Godrej Properties' 'Breathe a Little Deeper' Panel Sparks Dialogue on Wellness by Design

Experts and industry leaders discuss wellness-focused living at Godrej South Estate

Outdoor AQI levels at Godrej South Estate show measurable improvement post clean-air interventions, redefining urban living standards

NEW DELHI, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delhi's air quality drop is no longer a seasonal inconvenience but a challenge, impacting everyday life. With AQI levels frequently crossing hazardous limits, cleaner air has become a shared responsibility for citizens, policymakers, and industry. Recognizing this urgent need, Godrej Properties is advancing the cause of wellness-led living, integrating design and sustainability to create homes that actively support healthier lifestyles.

R to L: Sujit Patil (Chief Communications Officer, Godrej Properties Limited), Geetika Trehan (CEO, North Zone, Godrej Properties Limited), Aprajita Gautam (President, Delhi Parents Association), Dr. Nikhil Modi (Senior Consultant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals), Dr. Mohammad Rafiuddin (Programme Lead, CEEW), and Gaurav Vasudev (President, GlobTech Engineering Products and Services (GEPS)) (PRNewsfoto/Godrej Properties Limited)

For Godrej Properties, wellness is not an add-on; it's a design imperative. The brand believes homes should evolve into wellness ecosystems where architecture, technology, and community action converge to deliver healthier, happier living. This commitment reflects GPL's philosophy of combining thoughtful design, environmental responsibility, and creating Everyday Joy for families.

Technology Highlights

From advanced ventilation systems to green buffers, the initiative demonstrates how design and technology can actively contribute to health and comfort:

CTFA for Indoor Air: Introduces outdoor air into homes, filtering harmful particles, gases, and microbes while maintaining oxygen-rich air for better health and comfort.

Introduces outdoor air into homes, filtering harmful particles, gases, and microbes while maintaining oxygen-rich air for better health and comfort. MFFA for Outdoor Spaces: Strategically placed systems reduce PM2.5 and other pollutants across common areas, improving outdoor AQI significantly and creating cleaner spaces for families.

Strategically placed systems reduce PM2.5 and other pollutants across common areas, improving outdoor AQI significantly and creating cleaner spaces for families. Design for Wellness: Double-glazed windows for noise reduction and green buffers for natural filtration complement the technology-driven approach.

As part of this commitment, GPL hosted a panel discussion titled 'Breathe a Little Deeper' at Godrej South Estate, Okhla. The session brought together leading voices from healthcare, sustainability, and parenting to explore actionable solutions for combating urban pollution and building wellness-centric homes.

Commenting at the panel discussion, Geetika Trehan, CEO – North Zone, Godrej Properties, said, "Air quality isn't just a statistic anymore—it's shaping how we live and what we value in our homes. At Godrej Properties, we believe wellness should be built into the very fabric of design, not treated as an add-on. Our goal is simple: create spaces that make families feel healthier, happier, and experience Everyday Joy in their daily lives."

Dr. Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "Delhi's air crisis demands immediate action at home. Families can reduce risk by changing air purifier filters regularly, avoiding dry dusting, and opting for wet mopping to keep pollutants low. Use N95 masks outdoors, avoid early morning walks when AQI spikes, and shift workouts indoors during peak pollution. Building immunity through a balanced diet and hydration is equally critical."

Aprajita Gautam, President, Delhi Parents Association, said, "Parents are deeply concerned about pollution's impact on children—from missed school days to restricted outdoor play. While the authorities are doing their bit, the scenario calls for collective action from all stakeholders. Dhara or earth, is a shared living space, and its betterment is a shared responsibility too. With this belief, the current situation demands that citizens, housing societies, schools, even real estate developers, own the streets and nurture the neighbourhood for better air quality. Real estate developers can further support this by offering real-time air quality monitoring, plantations and green buffers that make outdoor spaces safer."

Dr. Mohammad Rafiuddin, Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), said, "Delhi's pollution crisis is a stark reminder that clean air is a shared responsibility. While indoor purification systems may offer short-term relief, they are not a substitute for systemic change. Their effectiveness and affordability ultimately depend on reducing outdoor pollution. This makes source-level interventions the top priority. At the same time, the real estate sector can accelerate the wellness movement by embedding health-focused design, green buffers, and sustainable practices into mainstream housing. Innovation to make these solutions accessible, coupled with policy support, will be critical to creating healthier homes and cities for the future."

Gaurav Vasudev, President, GlobTech Engineering Products and Services (GEPS), said, "Wellness-led housing aligns with ESG principles and India's sustainability goals. In this project, we have integrated advanced solutions like Centralized Treated Fresh Air (CTFA) for indoor spaces and Mechanical Filter-less Fresh Air (MFFA) for outdoors—introducing fresh outdoor air into homes, filtering harmful particles, gases, and microbes while maintaining oxygen-rich air. Outdoors, strategically placed systems reduce PM2.5 and other pollutants across common areas, improving AQI significantly. Complemented by double-glazed windows for noise reduction and green buffers for natural filtration, these innovations create homes that actively protect health while minimizing environmental impact."

About Godrej Properties Limited

