Godrej Properties launches its first digital brand campaign

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), (BSE: GODREJPROP), one of India's leading real estate developers, recently announced the launch of its digital brand campaign 'Everyday Joys - Jahaan Khushiyan Badi Hoti Hai'. The campaign introduces GPL's purpose of creating spaces that enable everyday joys -- one community, one family, and one home at a time.

GPL has created three digital video commercials, which capture the beauty of everyday family moments that we all enjoy in our homes. They reinforce that a home is integral to most of our best memories. While the landmark milestones of life happen occasionally, the everyday joyful moments are what keep us going. Everyone has their favourite corner, their daily routines, their ideal family moments at home, and the films try to capture these moments.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Our purpose of bringing joy to the lives of our customers comes alive beautifully through these films. Brand Godrej Properties has always enjoyed the trust of its customers, and now, we are creating a strong and unique brand association through the 'Everyday Joys' campaign. With these films, we are asking the viewers to pause and savour the little moments of joy, and realise that this is what a home is all about - a place where everyday joys have no limits."

These moments were beautifully articulated and crafted into three DVCs by the team at Ogilvy India, who brought their world-class expertise to the table. The films are being launched across digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Sharing his thoughts on this campaign, Mr. Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner - Creative (West), Ogilvy India, said, "Inspired by the beautiful Purpose of Godrej Properties, we decided to focus on the small moments that spark joy in a home. These aren't life changing events, but everyday things that are magical. It is this thought that gave birth to these films and their sign off – Jahaan Khushiyaan Badi Hoti Hain."

Watch the DVCs:

https://youtu.be/dHLHxmMZGZk

https://youtu.be/7lxUjJQXOko

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93ZXcvCgMbc

About Godrej Properties Ltd.:

Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 124-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting edge design, technology, and sustainability. In FY 2021, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in India by the value and volume of residential sales achieved.

Godrej Properties has deeply focused on sustainable development. In 2010, GPL committed that all of its developments would be third party certified green buildings. In 2020 and again in 2021, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranked GPL #1 globally amongst listed residential developers for its sustainability and governance practices. In 2017, GPL was one of the founding partners of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium (SHLC), whose mission is to spread sustainable development practices across the Indian real estate sector. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 300 awards and recognitions, including the Porter Prize 2019, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2019 Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2019, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand 2018.

