Godrej Properties Launches 'ThisAble Me' Internship Program, Reinforcing Commitment to Inclusivity for Persons with Disabilities

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), a leading player in India's real estate sector, is proud to announce the launch of the ThisAble Me Internship Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to provide paid internship opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). This 9-month program offers hands-on training, mentorship from senior leadership, and a pathway to full-time employment with GPL, embodying the company's commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible workplace.

The ThisAble Me internship will be conducted across ten locations in India, including Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Nagpur, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, providing opportunities to individuals from diverse regions and backgrounds. Applicants must be graduates and will be provided with comprehensive on-the-job learning and mentorship.

At the heart of this initiative is GPL's strong focus on inclusion and accessibility. Over the past year, GPL has made significant strides toward creating a welcoming environment for PwD by:

Sensitization and Awareness Programs : Internal training and workshops have been conducted to educate employees on the importance of inclusivity and the barriers faced by PwD in the workplace. These programs ensure that GPL employees are not only aware but also equipped to contribute to an inclusive and supportive work environment.

: Internal training and workshops have been conducted to educate employees on the importance of inclusivity and the barriers faced by PwD in the workplace. These programs ensure that GPL employees are not only aware but also equipped to contribute to an inclusive and supportive work environment. Hiring and Empowering PwD : Over the past year, GPL has actively recruited talented individuals with disabilities, incorporating their unique skills and perspectives to enhance our operations. Each new hire is an integral part of our team, and this internship is a further step in nurturing talent from this diverse group.

: Over the past year, GPL has actively recruited talented individuals with disabilities, incorporating their unique skills and perspectives to enhance our operations. Each new hire is an integral part of our team, and this internship is a further step in nurturing talent from this diverse group. Building Accessible Sites : As part of its ongoing accessibility efforts, GPL has redesigned several of its sites to ensure they are fully accessible to employees with disabilities. This includes structural modifications, technology upgrades, and ergonomic adjustments to facilitate ease of movement and work.

: As part of its ongoing accessibility efforts, GPL has redesigned several of its sites to ensure they are fully accessible to employees with disabilities. This includes structural modifications, technology upgrades, and ergonomic adjustments to facilitate ease of movement and work. Reasonable Accommodations: GPL has implemented a robust reasonable accommodation policy, ensuring that all PwD employees have the necessary resources, tools, and support to thrive in their roles. From adaptive technology to flexible working arrangements, we have put in place mechanisms to enable all employees to perform to their highest potential.

Speaking on the launch of the ThisAble Me Internship Program, Megha Goel, CHRO said: "At Godrej Properties, we believe that true inclusivity begins with creating opportunities for everyone, regardless of their abilities. The ThisAble Me internship is a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive work culture where everyone can thrive. We are excited to offer this platform to empower Persons with Disabilities and to continue building a workplace that celebrates diverse capabilities."

About Godrej Properties Limited:

Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Industries Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 127-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting edge design, technology, and sustainability. In FY 2024, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in India by the value of residential sales achieved.

Godrej Properties has deeply focused on sustainable development. In 2010, GPL committed that all of its developments would be third party certified green buildings. In 2020 and again in 2021 and 2022, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranked GPL #1 globally amongst listed residential developers for its sustainability and governance practices. In 2017, GPL was one of the founding partners of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium (SHLC), whose mission is to spread sustainable development practices across the Indian real estate sector. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 400 awards and recognitions, including the Porter Prize 2019, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2019 Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2019, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand 2018.

