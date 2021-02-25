Godrej's lifestyle platform Godrej L'Affaire forays into social commerce, feature its own and external lifestyle brands

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej L'Affaire, a lifestyle experiential platform from conglomerate Godrej Group, forays into social commerce, through which lifestyle brands will be plugged in content on its social media assets enabling consumers to make direct purchases from brands. For this, L'Affaire has listed over 40 lifestyle brands including Godrej as well as external non-competing one's. Started on February 14, the brands are featured under #LiveItUp sale as part of a larger digital lifestyle experiential by L'Affaire on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The #LiveItUp sale ends on February 28.

The social commerce initiative by Godrej is a pilot project where Godrej L'Affaire is set to become an enabler platform for lifestyle brands. It will facilitate meaningful engagement of Godrej and external lifestyle brands with consumers through live streaming sessions, exclusive web content featuring prominent personalities, user-generated content (UGC) through unboxing experience, flash contest and sales. In doing so, the brands will offer the most exclusive digital deals to patrons across categories of food, fashion, beauty, retail, footwear, home décor and interiors, appliances, baby care, personal care, hair care, health and hygiene, wellness, jewellery, among others.

Commenting on this move, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group, said, "While at a nascent stage, India's social commerce market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. We are leveraging Godrej L'Affaire to facilitate a direct-to-consumer exposure for lifestyle brands on social media along with brand awareness and engagement. It is our attempt to understand the potential of this next frontier of e-commerce. The learnings from this pilot will be valuable and enriching for all 40 brands including the complimenting external brands."

Godrej aer, Godrej Professional, Goodness Me, Godrej Security Solutions (EVE Home Camera, Home Lockers, UV case), Godrej Locks (Advantis, Pentabolt), Godrej Appliances, Script, Godrej Interio, India Circus, BBLUNT, Godrej Expert, Cinthol, Godrej Protekt, Godrej HIT, Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Real Good Chicken, Godrej Jersey, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej Interio Kitchen, SKIDO by Godrej, Goodknight, Godrej Properties and Godrej Housing Finance, are some of the Godrej brands which will be featured during #LiveItUp sale.

Godrej Group has decided to support homegrown Indian brands with the #LiveItUp sale. These lifestyle brands include Park Avenue, handpainted designer bags Paul Adams, luxury pret brand MxS, Vikram Phadnis Clothing India, online retailer Redesyn, footwear etailer MY|RA, handcrafted apparel & accessories brand Okhai, Isharya Jewellery, Reneé Cosmetics, organic nutrition brand Wellbeing Nutrition, Fantasie Chocolate, Bombay Island Coffee, Storia Foods & Beverages, takeaway restaurant Varun Inamdar's Mumbai Local Tawa, South Street - South Indian Comfort Food and Shuk Bombay -From the streets of Tel-Aviv to Bombay! among others

Commenting on the association with Godrej L'Affaire, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Founder and Designer, MxS, said, "The design sensibilities of MxS is aimed to appeal to everyone who is fashion forward. This is in line with what Godrej L'Affaire represents and is an ideal lifestyle partner for us. Social commerce is a crucial area for fashion brands like us to engage customers effectively. Godrej L'Affaire's social commerce feature will further reinforce its position as a social hub for brands to integrate content along with the best deals on premium lifestyle brands."

Vivek Sandhwar, Chief Product Officer, Raymond Apparel Business, said, "Park Avenue is a strong brand that is reckoned for crafting fashion in the formal space with its innovative offerings. Much like today's consumers and working professionals, it revels in constant change, evolution and imbibes confidence that walks proudly alongside global fashion trends. We are delighted to partner with Godrej L'Affaire, a platform that witnesses the amalgamation of finest brands and emerging trends in the lifestyle space. Our latest collections of 2 mile dressing and WFH line that are crafted for today's evolving fashion needs would strike resonance with the needs of the modern, tasteful and eagle-eyed men of India."

"We're ecstatic about the association with Godrej L'Affaire for its fifth edition as this platform has carved out a niche for itself in the space of lifestyle and luxury. We would like to take this opportunity to introduce to the audience our 100% Natural Tender Coconut Water and recently added immunity booster beverage, Turmeric Latte in the portfolio. With Storia, we want to bring people together to build a nutritionally stronger nation by inspiring a healthier lifestyle through innovative drinks and foods in a disruptive yet sustainable way," said, Vishal Shah, Founder and MD, Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd.

Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-Founder, RENEE Cosmetics, said, "We are glad to have a chance to showcase the innovations of RENEE Cosmetics with Godrej L'Affaire. The unique experiential platform is ideal for paving a way for new ideas & startups, and it's wonderful to be able to tap into a host of consumers looking for trend-breaking experiences."

"Godrej L'Affaire is a confluence of several cosmos of food, fashion and lifestyle. This year it aims to re-frame brand agnostics retail with the lens of social commerce. I am humbled and honoured to partner for its fifth season to tickle all your senses of taste with Varun Inamdar's Mumbai Local Tawa," added two national award-winning chef and chocolatier Varun Inamdar.

Godrej L'Affaire was created by Godrej Group in 2017 as lifestyle platform, having an annual onground experiential event supported by year-long digital amplification. Instead of an onground event, this year, Godrej L'Affaire has gone digital to celebrate the spirit of lifestyle over a fifteen-day period on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. #LiveItUp sale is one of the key highlight of this India's coolest lifestyle affair. Visit Godrej L'Affaire by clicking https://bit.ly/3r8llIB

About Godrej Group

Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement. Our founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few ventures, before he struck gold with a locks business. Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. In fact, our geographical footprint extends beyond Earth, with our engines now powering many of India's space missions. With revenues of over USD 5 billion we are growing fast, and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. For us, it is most important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. About 23 per cent of the promoters' holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our Good & Green strategy of 'shared value' to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, are our people. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are deeply committed to recognizing and valuing diversity across our teams.

For more information on the Company, please log onto www.godrej.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062494/Godrej_LAffaire_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Godrej Group