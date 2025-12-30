Godrej Vikhroli Cucina's 'Jingle Bells Unwrapped' Gave a New Holiday Jam for India

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the longest time, the idea of Christmas has been shaped by Western films, music and classic carols. It grew and spread alongside the reach of popular culture itself. Christmas in popular culture has long been defined by snow-covered streets, elaborate décor, gift-filled trees, overflowing dinner tables and families gathered in picture-perfect settings.

JinglleBellsUnwrapped

But that narrative rarely reflects how Christmas is experienced everywhere. In most of India, nuclear households mean lives built in city high-rises, often far from hometowns, where flatmates, friends and colleagues become family. A 'white Christmas' only happens if we're hill-bound, and large gatherings are more often replaced by video calls and shared moments across screens. Yet, these shifts have opened the door to a different kind of celebration, one that is deeply personal and full of heart.

Recognising this shift, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, the culinary owned media property of Godrej Industries Group, has unveiled 'Jingle Bells Unwrapped'- a reimagined version of a well-loved Christmas song; created in collaboration with India's pioneering all-vocal ensemble Voctronica, featuring Godrej Yummmiez and celebrity chefs Amrita Raichand and Ajay Chopra. The track transforms the familiar song into a contemporary, relatable celebration of how India experiences Christmas today.

Listen to 'Jingle Bells Unwrapped' here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSRO1zgiPhv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D

The song captures relatable moments that mark Christmas in urban India such as pulling out old fairy lights, playing the favourite playlist or curling up to watch 'Home Alone' on the couch. Here, food becomes one of those familiar comforts that can instantly help set the festive tone. According to the STTEM 2.0 - India Snacking Report by Godrej Yummiez - 67% of Indians snack based on mood, with 72% people claimed to snack more when happy. It also reflects the reality that festive celebrations do not always involve elaborate cooking. As the lyrics put it, 'Maybe we didn't cook much, but that's no stress at all.'

The track reinforces the idea that Christmas does not need to look a certain way to feel special. It celebrates personal rituals, small comforts and individual expressions of joy, reminding audiences that their own way of celebrating is valid and enough.

Speaking about the Campaign, Sujit Patil, Chief Communication Officer, Godrej Industries Group said, "Vikhroli Cucina, our owned media platform for food lovers has come a long way in creating engaging content and spark healthy narratives. Festivals today are as much about mindful choices as they are about memorable moments. With our Christmas jingle for Yummiez, we wanted to celebrate the growing shift towards smarter, protein-rich snacking without losing any of the fun, spontaneity or togetherness that make this season special. A quick, tasty snack can turn a rushed day into an evening of laughter around the table, and that is the spirit we have tried to capture. In line with our value of creating delight, we see Yummiez as a simple way to bring families and friends closer, one delicious bite at a time and we wish all a Christmas that is joyful and a little healthier."

Speaking about the Campaign, Anushree Dewen, Head of Marketing and Innovation, Godrej Foods Ltd., said "As marketers, we are always looking for smarter, more creative ways to land our messages and products in culture. This collaboration with Voctronica allowed us to reimagine a familiar Christmas track in a way that feels relevant and insight-led. Our STTEM 2.0 report shows that 67 percent of Indians snack based on mood, with 72 percent snacking more when they're happy. That insight comes alive in lines like 'one quick snack can flip the mood and spark the perfect night'. The song also reflects how protein-rich, convenient foods are increasingly becoming part of everyday celebratory moments"

Whether it is a warm snack shared with someone who matters, a familiar flavour that triggers nostalgia or simply the act of putting together something small but comforting, food becomes the emotional switch that makes Christmas feel like Christmas. This comes through beautifully in the line, 'We make our kind of Christmas in the homes we've come to know,' a reminder that the celebration is shaped by the space we inhabit and the people we choose to share it with.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852843/JinglleBellsUnwrapped.jpg