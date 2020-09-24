Going Beyond Annual Reviews, Organization Are Choosing Continuous Feedback & Recognition for a Remote Workforce - PeopleStrong

GURGAON, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 50% of the world's workforce working remotely, feedbacks have become critical to an organization's growth. Without face-to-face interactions between managers & teams, and an absence of feedback encouraging culture, employees struggle with delivering projects. In a recent survey done by PeopleStrong, 63% employees answered that their managers should become better coaches and that feedbacks would help them in improving their work.

But most organizations struggle in training their managers about how to give feedback. Organizational cultures don't encourage giving & receiving feedbacks beyond annual reviews. To address these challenges, PeopleStrong's Alt Performance launched the CFR module that provides a platform that makes the process simple & intuitive.

Speaking on the occasion, Vipul Mathur (VP, PeopleStrong) said - "We have defined the contours of feedbacks, to make it simpler for organizations to nurture the culture of giving and receiving feedbacks. We are super excited towards creating a larger impact for enterprises in their performance management designs, globally."

Some of the key features include feedback on behaviors & projects, 1-on-1 coaching conversation between employee and managers and feedback on organizational goals.

CFR complements PeopleStrong's Alt Performance system by taking the users beyond their annual reviews to aid them with their performance continuously. With 1 million users on the platform, CFR will strengthen HR Tech firm's offering in the performance space.

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is Asia's leading Work and HR Technology company, headquartered in India. With over 1 million users from 350+ enterprises across industries, PeopleStrong impacts people productivity and experience agenda of enterprises and accelerates their journey towards the #NewCodeofWork. PeopleStrong's product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Productivity, Analytics and Platform. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through Asia's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud.

