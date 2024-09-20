GOING INTO ITS NINTH YEAR, G5A UNVEILS A SEASON OF ARTISTIC LEGACY, CRITICAL CONVERSATIONS, AND CINEMATIC TRIUMPHS

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-awaited season of multidisciplinary programs at G5A in Mahalaxmi is back, featuring a dynamic lineup of immersive experiences designed to challenge and inspire audiences. This landmark season, set to be unforgettable, is the result of three grueling months of ideation, curation, and manifestation.

Kicking off the festivities at the Warehouse on October 2, 2024, is Past Forward by eminent danseuse Mallika Sarabhai, a captivating performance which takes us through a journey that weaves together her legacy, collaborations, centuries of dance style, and the evolution of the female voice. Singer Aditi Ramesh frames this performance with her practice of Jazz and Carnatic Music.

The following evening, Conversations on Love and Hate delves into the theme of deep listening in the current climate with noteworthy speakers paving the way. On October 4th, the Sanctuary Debate, moderated by Faye D'Souza takes center stage, exploring whether Mumbai can be considered an exemplar of climate resilience, with expert voices on both sides of the discussion.

The first weekend of the month kicks off with Cinema House, where we will be celebrating films that made it against all odds and have long deserved their moment in the spotlight. As the warehouse comes alive with diverse voices and creative expressions this season, we are thrilled to reaffirm the power of art and discourse to shape a more reflective and more importantly, an empathetic future.

Anuradha Parikh, Founder and Artistic Director, G5A said:

"It's been nine years! It's been deeply moving and such a privilege! I am grateful to everyone who we have worked with in that time and the belief and commitment they have shown towards G5A and our collective arts ecosystem; to our team that has worked tirelessly to put together another vital season of performances, cinema, installations, and conversations.

We have learned so much in these years and are renewed in our mission to the arts ecosystem of our city and country. Our belief in the critical importance of culture, especially today, has been reinforced and renewed by the artists we work with, the audiences who eagerly join us at the warehouse, and partners who believe in our vision and mission."

Ishan Benegal, Artistic Director, G5A said:

"For our ninth year, we go into this new season excited and energised to reinforce the work we have been steadfastly committed to over the last several years. This season, we bring audiences and artists a renewed enthusiasm towards independent performance and practice. Our properties highlight our intent and focus towards cultural expression that is bold, fearless, and just."

Get Program passes on Insider https://insider.in/g5a-warehouse/venue

ABOUT G5A

Home for Experimental and Independent Arts Practice

At G5A, we believe that art and culture have the power to catalyze change for the better – by challenging people to think critically, creatively, and courageously. Through a series of diverse programs and projects, we are committed to nurturing a vibrant, safe, and inclusive platform that encourages the creative and just – in thought and expression.

In doing so, our endeavor is to enrich people's lives, rebuild resilient and responsible communities, and strengthen the cultural fabric of our community and city.

For more information, visit: www.g5afoundation.org