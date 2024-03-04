GoLearn Unveils Online Upskilling Courses in BFSI for Academic Achievers in Small Towns of India

MUMBAI, India , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoLearn, an innovative online education initiative, has announced its commitment to empowering academic achievers from smaller towns with vital upskilling opportunities in the rapidly expanding Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. As this sector is set to reach a valuation of USD 1.8 trillion by 2025, GoLearn's specially designed online courses aim to bridge the access gap to high-quality education, enabling talented individuals who would otherwise have to relocate to cities for advanced training. This mission is particularly critical as the BFSI sector, boasting a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%, stretches its influence beyond the metropolitan peripheries into the rural and semi-urban heartlands.

Surveys have shown that over 40% of new bank branches in the past five years have been established in semi-urban and rural areas, driven by national financial inclusion efforts, an uptick in rural incomes, and wider internet adoption. Despite these positive developments, the sector grapples with a pronounced challenge: a stark shortage of skilled professionals. According to the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), there's an immediate demand for over 1.6 million skilled individuals in crucial fields such as wealth management, fintech, cybersecurity, and digital banking. This demand is more acute in India's smaller towns, where premier education and training opportunities are scarce. As per Monster, there is a 45% increase in BFSI job listings in 2023.

Addressing the surging demand for skilled BFSI professionals, GoLearn offers specialized, placement-focused upskilling courses for academic achievers from smaller cities and towns of India. These courses are thoughtfully tailored to fulfill the BFSI sector's unique requirements, equipping graduates with a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to navigate the industry's dynamic landscape.

GoLearn has forged strategic alliances with reputable institutions, including FinX for a Post Graduate Program in Wealth Management (PGPWM), The Python Quants (TPQ) for courses in Quantitative Finance and Algorithmic Trading, and The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) for an advanced MSc program in Banking and Finance. These partnerships ensure GoLearn's curriculum remains at the forefront of financial education, catering to burgeoning areas such as quantitative finance and algorithmic trading.

Ninad Vengurlekar, CEO of GoLearn, highlights the platform's unique value proposition, "At GoLearn, we are deeply committed to providing academic achievers in smaller towns with access to high-quality upskilling programs that are both affordable and linked to real job placements. Our focus is on imparting practical skills that are directly applicable in the workplace, moving beyond traditional theoretical learning. This approach not only prepares our graduates to be industry-ready but also enables them to make significant contributions from their very first day on the job."

He further emphasizes GoLearn's strategic role, "Our initiative to unlock the potential of untapped talent in semi-urban and rural areas is pivotal for sustaining the BFSI sector's growth. By equipping individuals in these regions with essential skills and knowledge, GoLearn is instrumental in diversifying the BFSI workforce, fostering innovation, and driving growth throughout India. This endeavor is crucial for maximizing India's demographic dividend and ensuring that the advantages of BFSI sector expansion are widely shared, making financial services more accessible and inclusive for everyone."

GoLearn's initiative represents a significant step forward in online education, addressing the skill gap in the BFSI sector, and promoting sustainable, inclusive growth across the nation by empowering academic achievers from smaller towns with the opportunity to excel in the financial industry without the need to relocate.

