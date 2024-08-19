GOODNESS GROUP GLOBAL, A GROUP OF BETTER-FOR-YOU DRINKS BRANDS SUPPORTED BY PAT CUMMINS, IS NOW CALLING FOR NEW INVESTORS

The Australian cricket captain is a shareholder in Nexba x Goodness Group Global after launching PACE, a rapid hydration sports drink, earlier this year. Opportunities are now open for investors interested in contributing to Nexba's global expansion.

NEW DELHI , Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful crowdfunding round in Australia in June raising $0.7 million AUD, rapidly growing functional drinks brand, Nexba, is expanding fast into a $300 billion AUD global market. Honouring its mission of creating naturally sugar free drinks, Nexba expanded to Goodness Group Global in 2023 and launched PACE this year - a rapid hydration drink with zero sugar created in partnership with Australian cricket captain and IPL superstar Pat Cummins. The expansion aims to build the leading platform of better-for-you brands globally.

Pat Cummins is a shareholder in Nexba x Goodness Group Global after launching PACE

Goodness Group is now calling on consumers to invest into its global expansion to help Nexba in its mission to lead in good-gut-friendly, functional drinks and to build PACE globally. The new funding campaign aims to raise an additional $1.5 million AUD, stretching to $2 million AUD through Crowdcube to further accelerate international expansion and product innovation.

Pat Cummins announced a partnership with the expanded Nexba business in 2023. As part of the collaboration, Pat has embraced his love for Kombucha and became a Nexba shareholder and brand ambassador in Goodness Group Global.

Pat Cummins comments: "Partnering with Nexba and Goodness Group Global has allowed me to extend my passion for health and fitness and make a real impact in the lives of people by promoting healthier alternatives to sugary, artificially sweetened drinks. Nexba and Goodness Group Global share my vision of creating positive change. It's an incredible opportunity to be part of this movement and to inspire others to make healthier choices."

Founded in 2010 in Australia, Nexba is on a mission to rid the world of sugar and artificial ingredients having eliminated over 7 billion grams of sugar from diets globally*. Nexba, owned by Goodness Group Global, is available to 250 million customers in 15 global markets.

Join Nexba, PACE, Goodness Group Global and Pat Cummins in their mission to lead the global functional and naturally sugar-free movement here.

Warning: Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high risk investment.

Images here

Invest here

LINKS

Website

Instagram

Facebook

BOILERPLATES: here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483017/Pat_Cummins_Nexba.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483048/Company_Logo.jpg