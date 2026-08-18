Goodyear India Introduces Ultra Grip Tractor Tire

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear India today announced the launch of its new Ultra Grip tractor tire, designed to meet the everyday demands of Indian farming.

Developed with Indian farmers in mind, the Ultra Grip tractor tire combines dependable traction, durability, and longer service life to help maximize productivity across a wide range of agricultural applications and field conditions.

Developed with Indian farmers in mind, the Ultra Grip tractor tire combines dependable traction, durability, and longer service life to help maximize productivity across a wide range of agricultural applications and field conditions.

"Indian farmers need tires they can rely on every day, season after season," said Arvind Bhandari, Managing Director of Goodyear India. "With Ultra Grip, we are bringing a tractor tire that delivers the grip, durability, and confidence farmers need to perform their work efficiently in diverse agricultural environments."

The Ultra Grip tractor tire is engineered to provide reliable performance across varied Indian soils and terrains, offering:

Reliable Grip : A rugged tread design delivers strong traction to help maintain performance, even in challenging field conditions.

: A rugged tread design delivers strong traction to help maintain performance, even in challenging field conditions. Durable Construction : Built with enhanced puncture protection and a cut-resistant tread compound, Ultra Grip is designed to withstand demanding agricultural operations.

: Built with enhanced puncture protection and a cut-resistant tread compound, Ultra Grip is designed to withstand demanding agricultural operations. Enhanced Control: Improved stability and handling help operators maintain better control and confidence while working in the field.

The Ultra Grip tractor tire is now available in 14.9-28 size through Goodyear India's dealer network across key agricultural markets, with additional sizes expected to be introduced in the future.

* Ultra Grip performance claims are based on tests conducted under standard testing conditions and controlled supervision.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Goodyear India Limited

Goodyear India Limited has had a presence in India for over 104 years. Its manufacturing facility, located in Ballabgarh, Faridabad, produces automotive tires, including farm tires and commercial truck tires. In the farm segment, the Company supplies tires to all major tractor OEMs in India. Additionally, Goodyear India trades in passenger car tires and offers technologically advanced products designed to enhance the driving experience. For more information about Goodyear India and its products, go to www.goodyear.co.in.

Goodyear in India also operates a manufacturing plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, where it manufactures consumer tires. Furthermore, Goodyear has established a Technology Centre in Hyderabad to support innovation and development.

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