Government of India Notifies Polymatech Electronics' Semiconductor and Electronic Components SEZ at Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI, India and RAIPUR India, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymatech Electronics Limited is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India, has notified Polymatech's Special Economic Zone for the manufacturing of semiconductors and electronic components at Mandir Hasaud, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar, Chhattisgarh.

The notification, issued as S.O. 3675(E) and published in the Gazette of India, notifies 10.13 hectares of land comprising Plot Nos. 17/A, 17/B and 16/1A for the Special Economic Zone. The Government of India had earlier granted the Letter of Approval for the development, operation and maintenance of the SEZ on 9 June 2026.

The notified SEZ is an important milestone in Polymatech's plan to strengthen India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing capability. The facility is expected to support export-oriented manufacturing, advanced electronics production and the development of a globally competitive semiconductor and electronic components ecosystem from Chhattisgarh.

The notification also constitutes the Approval Committee for the SEZ and appoints 6 July 2026 as the date from which the SEZ shall be deemed to be an Inland Container Depot under the Customs Act, 1962. This provides an important regulatory and logistics framework for customs-related processes, movement of goods and export-oriented operations.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam, Managing Director & CEO, Polymatech Electronics Limited, said:

"The notification of Polymatech's semiconductor and electronic components SEZ at Nava Raipur is an important milestone in our manufacturing journey. We are grateful to the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh for their continued support and guidance. India's semiconductor ecosystem requires multiple strong manufacturing nodes, and Polymatech is committed to building a deep, reliable and export-oriented electronics and semiconductor manufacturing base from India."

He further added:

"Nava Raipur and Atal Nagar offer strong potential for advanced manufacturing, with well-planned infrastructure, reliable power availability, strong connectivity and a supportive industrial ecosystem. This SEZ framework will help us move forward in a disciplined manner, create skilled employment, and contribute to India's long-term semiconductor and electronics value chain."

Polymatech will continue to work with the relevant authorities for implementation, infrastructure development and operationalisation of the notified SEZ.

Polymatech intends to develop the SEZ through its own resources and a capital-disciplined approach, in line with the company's long-term focus on self-reliant capability building across critical parts of the semiconductor and electronics value chain.

About Polymatech Electronics Limited

Polymatech Electronics Limited, headquartered at the SIPCOT Hi-Tech SEZ, Oragadam, Chennai, is an Indian semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturing company with capabilities spanning semiconductor packaging, opto-electronics, advanced materials and related manufacturing technologies.

Across the broader Polymatech Group, manufacturing and technology operations extend across India, Singapore, France, Estonia and the United States, encompassing semiconductor packaging and opto-electronics; LED Chip-on-Board packaging; memory modules and advanced packaging; sapphire ingot and wafer production; semiconductor substrates and advanced printed circuit boards; and semiconductor test and reliability equipment.

The Group's guiding philosophy — European Materials • Japanese Precision • Semiconductor Packaging Excellence — reflects a decade of deliberate, self-reliant capability building across critical parts of the semiconductor value chain.