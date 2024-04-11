Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the surgical robot machine at Ruban Memorial Hospital in Patna

In today's program, the Governor referred to it as a game-changer.

Historic day for Bihar and Jharkhand as Ruban Memorial Hospital becomes the first in the region to adopt this revolutionary technology

PATNA, India, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ruban Memorial Hospital in Patna proudly announces the inauguration of a state-of-the-art surgical robot machine. The ceremony was graced by the Governor of Bihar, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who performed the ribbon-cutting. This marks a historic day for Bihar and Jharkhand as Ruban Memorial Hospital becomes the first in the region to adopt this revolutionary technology.

Shree Rajendra Arlekar, the Governor of Bihar, inaugurated the Robotics Surgical Machine at Ruban Memorial Hospital in Patliputra Colony, Patna. Joining him was Dr. Satyajit Singh, the Managing Director of the Ruban Group of Hospitals.

Dr. Satyajit Singh, Managing Director, and Senior Urologist at Ruban Memorial Hospital, emphasized their commitment to providing world-class, modern treatment and facilities to the people of Bihar and Jharkhand. The surgical robot machine, known for its precision and minimally invasive procedures, is set to be a milestone in the medical field for the states. He mentioned that introducing the surgical robot machine was a decision made in this direction and that it will prove to be a pioneering milestone for Bihar and Jharkhand. It symbolizes a leap towards advanced medical technology within the region. Robotic surgery is known for its many benefits, such as minimally invasive procedures, reduced blood loss, precision in incisions and sutures, less discomfort for the patient, and quicker recovery. Dr. Singh also said that they would set affordable rates for the surgery so that patients from all walks of life can benefit from it and recover quickly.

Col A K Singh, the elder brother of Dr. Satyajit Singh, narrated the Ruban Group of Hospitals' journey of 28 years. He blessed his younger brother, Dr. Satyajit Singh, MD of Ruban Group of Hospitals, for turning dreams into reality and giving practical shape to his ideas.

Dr. Viswa Srivastava, Chief Operating officer of SS Innovation, Delhi, highlighted the importance of making advanced surgical options accessible to all, reflecting on the journey towards creating the surgical robot machine. the company that created the surgical robot machine, said on the occasion that they decided to create the surgical robot machine keeping in mind the difficulties and struggles of patients who are not capable of undergoing major surgeries and have been successful in their endeavor. He mentioned that they invested their personal funds in the development of the SSI Mantra surgical robot machine, with the sole purpose of benefiting even the most underserved in society

The hospital's CEO, Dr. P.H. Mishra, assured that the machine would cater to a wide range of surgeries, furthering the hospital's dedication to medical excellence and innovation. Dr. P.H. Mishra, CEO of Ruban Memorial Hospital, expressed gratitude, stating that the surgical robot machine can perform all types of surgeries, including general and cardiac surgeries, among others. He emphasized that the hospital is committed to leading medical advancements like lithotripsy, laser surgery, and kidney transplants, and continues to strive for excellence in healthcare standards for Bihar and Jharkhand. With robotic surgery, patients do not need to stay in the hospital for long and experience less discomfort.

Earlier, Dr. Vibha Singh, Chairperson of Ruban Memorial Hospital, honored the Honorable Governor with a memento. Dr. Svetlana Fernandes presented a brief overview of the program.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383788/Robotics_Surgical_Machine.jpg