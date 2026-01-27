Grand Marathon Under Mumbai Climate Week Mobilizes Over 1,500 Students and Children for Climate Action

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the run up to Mumbai Climate Week, India's first citizen led climate movement, over 1,500 students and children participated in a Grand Marathon organized by Project Mumbai, supported by UNICEF & BMC under the Mumbai Climate Week and St. Anthony's High School. Held a Malad West, on Saturday, the event brought together students, parents, teachers, volunteers, and citizens united by a single mission: building a cleaner and greener Mumbai through climate action.

The marathon served as a powerful platform to promote environmental awareness, climate responsibility, and community-led action. Participants ran not just for physical fitness, but to demonstrate their commitment towards sustainability, waste reduction, and a healthier future for the city.

St. Anthony's High School is one of the 30 schools participating in Project Mumbai's Zero Waste School Initiative. The marathon was designed as a minimum waste event, with careful planning to ensure minimal plastic waste generation. Any plastic waste produced would be collected and sent for recycling, where it will be converted into useful amenities such as pens, caps, t-shirts, and benches that will be returned to citizens of Mumbai.

Shishir Joshi, Founder and CEO of Project Mumbai, said: "Climate action begins with people. When schools, students, and citizens come together in initiatives like the Grand Marathon, it sends a strong message that Mumbai is ready to take responsibility for its future. These collective efforts are the true foundation of a cleaner, greener, and more resilient city."

St. Anthony's High School is committed to building a generation of climate leaders by engaging students in real world environmental action. The marathon exemplified this vision, bringing youth engagement to the forefront of Mumbai's climate movement ahead of the February event.

The collaboration between the school and Project Mumbai demonstrates the power of educational institutions partnering with citizen driven organizations to scale climate action across the city.

Mumbai Climate Week's Hub and Spoke Model

The Grand Marathon is a spoke activity within Mumbai Climate Week's innovative hub and spoke model. While the three day hub event takes place at the Jio World Convention Centre from February 17 to 19, 2026, spoke activities like this marathon extend climate awareness into neighborhoods, schools, and communities across Mumbai, ensuring the movement reaches beyond conference halls.

MCW Spoke Events are community led climate actions held across the city in the weeks leading up to and during Mumbai Climate Week. These range from marathons and campus roadshows to film screenings, workshops, and art installations. By making climate action accessible to all, these activities create a citywide platform where ideas ripple from the hub into lived community experiences.

