Graphene Battery Market Worth USD 6.9 Million by 2030 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis- ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Graphene Battery Market size is projected to grow from US$ 168 Million in 2024 to US$ 609 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2030.The increasing demand for graphene batteries in consumer electronics and automotive industries is expected to drive the graphene battery industry.

"The lithium-ion graphene battery type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Based on type, the lithium-ion graphene battery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for graphene lithium-ion batteries is expected to increase from various end-use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and power, among others due, due to their lightweight, durability and suitability for high capacity energy storage, as well as short charging cycles.

"The automotive end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Based on the end-use industry, the battery-grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for high power and energy density has created a demand for reliable and safe batteries for industries such as automotive and consumer electronics, ultimately driving the growth of the graphene battery market. The automotive segment is forecasted to show the highest growth rate owing to the rise in the demand for electric vehicles due to environmental concerns and awareness about clean and sustainable fuel.

"Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the graphene battery market during the forecast period."

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the graphene battery industry from 2024 to 2030. The growing economies of the countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, among others, coupled with the expansion and development of the manufacturing sector is expected to play a vital role in driving the demand for various products including batteries.

Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

By Designation: C-level Executives– 50%, Directors– 10%, and Others–40%

By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 22%,Asia Pacific – 38%, South America – 5%, Middle East & Africa - 2%

