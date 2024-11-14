GrayMatter acquires US-based Servy

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter Software Services, a leading analytics products and services company known for enhancing passenger experiences and boosting airport ancillary revenues, has acquired the Houston-based Servy, the enterprise self-service platform for hospitality.

Vikas Gupta, Founder and CEO, GrayMatter Software Services

Founded in 2014, Servy provides enhanced airport hospitality through mobile ordering technologies. It is the largest airport e-commerce platform, serving over 80 airports worldwide. With Servy's roots in the United States and European regions and GrayMatter's reach in South America and APAC, this acquisition is a decisive step towards creating a global, market-leading solution that will elevate airport non-aeronautical revenue to new heights, thereby positively impacting travelers and airports worldwide.

Vikas Gupta, founder and CEO of GrayMatter, said, "We are excited to welcome the Servy team into the GrayMatter family. Our products and expertise in managing non-aeronautical revenue streams will significantly enhance value for Servy's customers. We are committed to substantially improving the passenger experience by enabling them to manage their entire journey on their mobile devices and drive non-aeronautical revenue for developers, airport operators, and concessionaires. Together with the Servy team, we will advance innovation, deliver superior products, and provide prompt technical and operational support, ensuring significant value to our customers and partners."

Jeff Livney, Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Servy, said, "I first want to thank all of our stakeholders, including our airport partners, developers, concessionaires, and shareholders, for their continued support since the launch of Servy in 2014. Over the past decade, our proposition has grown from launching at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2015 to serving more than 80 airports worldwide. Our acquisition by GrayMatter is the next chapter in our story, and I'm excited to see what the future holds. GrayMatter's deep domain expertise in the airport commercial space allows us to deliver consistently high standards of service, adapt to the ever-evolving needs of our customers, and enhance travel hospitality at a global scale."

David Evans, CEO of Collinson Investments, said, "We have been a strategic partner of Servy through the Collinson Airport Alliance since February 2020, and over that time, we have seen the brand grow from strength to strength. I'm excited to see how the next stage of their growth evolves under the tenure of GrayMatter, and we have every confidence that their combined capabilities will serve the needs of both travelers and airports alike."

About GrayMatter

GrayMatter Software Services is a leading analytics company focused on digitally transforming airport and retail environments. GrayMatter's innovative solutions offer a superior customer experience by merging the physical and digital worlds, resulting in new revenue streams for travel partners and retailers. GrayMatter's innovative products include Skateboard, a digital airport platform offering seamless travel with e-commerce and entertainment features; StoreSense, which maximizes retailers' revenues through comprehensive analytics; and SmartLot, a parking lot demand forecasting and price optimization platform. GrayMatter has also delivered multiple business intelligence, data warehouse, big data, data analytics, and data science service projects to its customers across the globe. Headquartered in Bangalore, GrayMatter has offices in the USA, U.K., and Southeast Asia. Learn more about GrayMatter at www.graymatter.co.in

About Servy

Servy is the enterprise self-service platform for hospitality. Founded in 2014 and launched in 2015 as an airport digital commerce app called Grab, Servy has expanded the platform and grown outside airports to provide self-service solutions to hospitality companies of all sizes and venues, including airports, rail stations, and sports arenas. Servy provides technology to enhance the hospitality experience, not replace it. The solutions it offers include Order@, which allows traditional dining service to be seamlessly integrated with contactless ordering and payment through guests' own devices and without the need for an app. Servy Marketplace will enable venues to create their marketplace by ordering from multiple outlets within one simple interface. Self-service kiosks allow partners to create self-order and self-checkout guest experiences that suit their needs. With a presence in over 80 airports across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, the Grab app is now the largest omnichannel airport e-commerce platform. Learn more about Servy, the Grab Airport Marketplace, and our suite of enterprise self-service solutions for hospitality at www.servy.us.

About Collinson Group

Collinson Investments Limited is the investment vehicle of The Collinson Group that strives to invest primarily in new and emerging travel and loyalty-related businesses. Founded in 2018, it has invested over £10m in various sectors, including a digital food and beverage ordering company focused on airports (Servy) and an Australian insurtech company (Cover Genius). It remains committed to growing its portfolio of investments and welcomes receiving investment opportunities directly. For more information on The Collinson Group, please visit www.collinsongroup.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557708/Vikas_Gupta_Founder_CEO_GrayMatter.jpg