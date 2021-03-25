Great Learning collaborates with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) to offer cutting edge PG and UG degree programs

The degrees will include MBA, MCA, and BBA with specializations in cutting-edge domains like Business Analytics, Digital Marketing & E-commerce, Data Science, Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence.

The degrees provided by JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) offer exceptional value to working professionals, who can now continue working while pursuing a masters' degree in high demand specializations

Students will also get an Advanced Professional Certificate and career assistance from Great Learning

BENGALURU, India, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, one of India's leading EdTech companies for professional and higher education, announced its collaboration with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Bengaluru, to offer contemporary online degree programs in high-demand domains that are seeking a skilled workforce. This collaboration offers MBA, MCA, and BBA programs with specialties in Digital Marketing, Data Science, Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence.

These UGC recognized degree programs have been designed by academic experts and digital innovators from academia and industry to help students master core concepts in various specializations. In addition to the degree from the University, the students will also receive an Advanced Professional Certificate from Great Learning. These programs, which will be delivered online, offer exceptional value to working professionals who can continue to work and simultaneously get their degree in future-focused, high-growth domains. The MBA program in Digital Marketing and Data Science blends the traditional MBA curriculum with new-age skills like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Python, Predictive Analytics, and Web and Social Media Analytics. The MCA programs cover some of the most sought-after skills by the industry including Python, SQL & NoSQL, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Data Visualization, Software Engineering, Business Analysis, and Data Communication.

The launch of these programs comes after the recent announcement by the government under the New Education Policy that enables universities to offer online degrees. Recognizing and enabling online degrees in India will reshape education delivery in the country, making top-quality education from prominent universities more accessible and affordable to learners. This will go a long way towards increasing our national gross enrolment ratio to 50% as per the goal of the NEP. Online degree delivery will further provide learners with the flexibility to learn what they desire, irrespective of their geographic location.

Some job roles that learners can expect to secure after program completion include that of a Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Digital Marketing Manager, Ecommerce Specialist, Cloud Developer, Cloud Engineer, Software Developer, etc. Additionally, the programs include practical projects that would help learners develop acumen in solving real-world business problems and gaining hands-on experience in the application of these skills. Upon the completion of the programs, learners will receive a master's or bachelor's degree from JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, said, "At Great Learning, our mission is to provide students and working professionals access to high-quality education that can help transform and power their career ahead. With digital skills like Data Science, Analytics, AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing becoming critical building blocks for most roles across industries, it is essential to include them as a part of the curriculum. Through our collaborations with progressive academies like JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), we aim to bring cutting-edge industry relevance to students thus making them future-ready. We are confident that these will take their career trajectory to a whole new level and give them a competitive advantage."

Dr. Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said, "In the era when the Universities as we have known them, are beginning to change and the future is certainly going to belong to micro-credentials offered by the best faculty from across the world, two categories of the audience will be the beneficiaries; the ones who need to upskill for emerging job profiles without leaving their current jobs in 'anything, anywhere and anytime' mode and those who haven't had access to quality education yet. By serving these two categories of learners through the UGC-approved online degrees, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) will not only help the Government to achieve a higher Gross Enrolment Ration (GER) but also make a sustainable impact on the society, as enshrined in its vision and mission. The specialized certifications by Great Learning in Industry 4.0 technologies will place the students a notch above their contemporaries."

Great Learning will also provide placement assistance to the learners and connect them to the right job opportunities through its placement assistance program, GL Excelerate. The platform has partnered with 400+ leading organizations including JP Morgan, Barclays, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, HSBC, Bank of America, Capgemini, and Cognizant, which leverage the extensive talent pool available to fulfill their workforce requirements. Students can get a detailed understanding of the programs and hear from the faculty at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Great Learning experts at a launch event on March 25, 2021, at 05:00 P.M. by registering at https://program.greatlearning.in/jain-online-program-launch/

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University)

Promoted by Jain Group, the University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. The University has been awarded 5 stars in the Young Universities Category by KSURF. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields, and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

About Great Learning

Great Learning is one of India's leading ed-tech companies for professional and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Software Engineering, Business Management, Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking, and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, MIT, The University of Texas at Austin, National University Singapore, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended mode, classroom mode, and purely online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and the world over. By delivering over 50 million hours of transformational learning, we have impacted over 1 million learners from 160 countries. Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.

