Great Place to Work Recognizes Practus amongst the Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services

MUMBAI, India, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Practus, a leading performance improvement and business transformation solutions company has been awarded by Great Place to Work with the prestigious "Best in Industry: Professional Services" certification for creating & sustaining a high-trust and high-performance culture. The certification recognises Practus' commitment to excellence and its exceptional workplace culture.

This recognition serves as a testament to Practus' unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and fostering an exceptional workplace environment. By receiving this accolade, Practus joins an elite group of organisations renowned for their dedication to professional services and employee engagement.

Deepak Narayanan, Founder & CEO at Practus, said,"We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the best in our industry by Great Place to Work®. This acknowledgment reflects our team's relentless efforts in delivering unparalleled services while cultivating a workplace culture that promotes opportunities, collaboration, growth and inclusivity."

"We are immensely proud of our team for earning the 'Best Workplaces: Professional Services' recognition from Great Place to Work. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture of trust, innovation, and excellence, where our people thrive," said Aditi Nair, Chief People Officer at Practus.

The "Best in Industry: Professional Services" certification underscores Practus' position as a leader in the field, setting it apart as a top choice for organisations seeking to drive growth and achieve operational excellence. As Practus continues to expand its footprint and elevate standards within the professional services sector, this accolade reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in performance improvement and business transformation solutions.

About Practus

In the last decade, Practus has successfully assisted companies in solving business problems across finance, supply chain, operations, manufacturing, sales, and marketing functions, to significantly improve their revenues, cash flows, profits, and efficiencies. Practus works with organisations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. Practus serves global clients from its offices in India, Atlanta and Dubai. Practus' unique differentiator is its commitment to deliver a tangible ROI to its customers and has cumulatively delivered close to $200 million in savings for its clients in the last 10 years.

https://roibypractus.com/