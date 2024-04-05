Greaves Electric Mobility appoints K. Vijaya Kumar as Executive Director and CEO

BANGALORE, India, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the electric mobility segment of Greaves Cotton Limited, has appointed K Vijaya Kumar as its new Executive Director and CEO. In his new role, Vijaya will lead the company's initiatives in product development, dealer distribution, and market expansion, among other areas.

K Vijaya Kumar Executive Director and CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd

With over three decades of experience in the mobility sector, Vijaya Kumar has served as the Managing Director and CEO of SAR Group's E-Mobility Business, shaping the growth of electric vehicles.

His return to Greaves marks a significant milestone, having previously served as the President of the automotive business at Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL). His career encompasses senior leadership roles at TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto.

"We extend a warm welcome to K Vijaya Kumar, the newly appointed Executive Director and CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd," stated Nagesh Basavanhalli, Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited. "His established track record and experience in growing businesses will facilitate our progress in the electric mobility space."

Vijaya Kumar holds an MBA from the National University of Singapore.

About Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited:

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), is a leading player in Electric Vehicle (E.V.) technology in India. With comprehensive support from GCL's E.V. ecosystem, GEMPL has been designing and manufacturing electric vehicles for over 13 years and has established a strong presence in the electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments. In the electric 2-wheeler segment, the 'Ampere' brand is a fast-growing e-scooter brand with a strong presence in both B2C and B2B segments. Furthermore, MLR Auto Limited and Bestway Agencies Private Limited, subsidiaries of Greaves Electric Mobility Private, are rapidly expanding businesses in the electric 3-wheeler segment. With a strong base of over 2.3 lakh satisfied customers, GEMPL is committed to creating an affordable and sustainable ecosystem that provides the country with uninterrupted, clean, and last-mile mobility solutions.

