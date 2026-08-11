Green Cabbage Announces the Launch of the F&I (Finance & Insurance) Market Data Spend Cube

New Spend Cube Enables Global Companies to Negotiate Smarter Deals with F&I Suppliers

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, the leading procurement intelligence partner for 2,600+ organizations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, today announced the launch of its F&I (Finance & Insurance) Market Data Spend Cube.

The F&I Spend Cube arms finance, procurement, and legal teams with independent market intelligence to identify spending patterns, eliminate overpayment, and unlock negotiation leverage across three critical spend categories: Market Data & Information Aggregators, Insurance & Financial Services Technology, and Financial Services Operations & Analytics.

"This is what speed and client value looks like," says Eric Cunningham, CEO of Green Cabbage. "Our clients asked for this, and it went directly into product in weeks, not quarters. This is a massive opportunity for CFOs. Finance & Insurance is one of the largest, most opaque spend categories on their balance sheet, and most have zero visibility into whether they're getting market rates. The F&I Market Data Spend Cube represents Green Cabbage moving at the pace our clients expect: fast, focused, and ready to help finance and procurement teams unlock real value and negotiate from a position of market strength."

The F&I Market Data Spend Cube provides deep benchmarking across three strategic procurement categories:

Market Data & Information Aggregators

Capital markets data, industry research, macroeconomic intelligence, and alternative data platforms represent significant annual commitments for many organizations. The F&I Market Data Spend Cube benchmarks data license fees, identifies overlapping subscriptions across trading, research, and analytics functions, and evaluates supplier pricing against actual utilization.

Insurance & Financial Services Technology

Policy administration systems, wealth management platforms, mortgage origination tools, and trading order management systems are mission-critical and often poorly managed. The F&I Market Data Spend Cube evaluates platform licensing fees, identifies consolidation opportunities, compares total cost of ownership across competing solutions, and surfaces pricing gaps relative to transaction volume and user adoption.

Financial Services Operations & Analytics

Credit data, KYC/AML compliance platforms, actuarial and risk analytics, and collateral valuation services are essential operational tools. The F&I Market Data Spend Cube benchmarks operational data costs by volume and service tier, evaluates compliance platform fees against regulatory requirements, and identifies overlapping analytics platform subscriptions across business units.

According to Don Addington and Jim Florentine, key Executive Advisory Board members at Green Cabbage, "Our EAB represents some of the largest companies in the world, and all are seeing the same challenge: procurement and finance teams negotiating blind, renewing policy administration platforms because they don't understand competitive alternatives, or overpaying for various data sources because they have no market reference point. This gives finance leaders the visibility and control they need to identify millions in hidden value, benchmark their actual F&I costs against peers, and drive meaningful bottom-line impact. The F&I Market Data Spend Cube closes that gap overnight."

The F&I Market Data Spend Cube enables companies to:

Benchmark capital markets and alternative data subscriptions against peer institutional spend and usage volume

Identify and eliminate redundant platform licenses across finance, treasury, wealth management, and operations

Evaluate technology platform costs on a total-cost-of-ownership basis, including implementation, integrations, and support

Assess operational data and analytics platform contracts for scope creep and renegotiation opportunities

Negotiate data redistribution rights, user seat terms, and enterprise license structures with concrete market leverage

About Green Cabbage

Green Cabbage, Inc. is the global leader in procurement intelligence, addressing AI, Technology, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, Travel & Expense, MRO, Employee Benefits, and Finance & Insurance spend through our Harvest Platform. Green Cabbage delivers real, tangible outcomes with market, commercial, and supplier intelligence in as little as 24 hours. Green Cabbage services 2600+ clients globally in enterprise, mid-market, private equity, and consulting firms on pricing strategy and licensing to negotiation, audit defense, legal advisory, training, and more.

For more information about Green Cabbage's Finance & Insurance Spend Cube, contact Seth Benson at [email protected] or visit www.greencabbage.com.

Media Contact: Sheena Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected] www.greencabbage.com