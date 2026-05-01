Green Cabbage Launches 'Harvest,' the Leading Agentic AI Platform to Drive Faster Decisions, Better Deals, and Smarter Spend

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, a global leader in procurement intelligence, today announced the launch of Harvest, a secure, agentic AI platform designed to help organizations operate with greater speed, precision, and confidence, enabling smarter negotiations and improved cost outcomes.

Developed in close partnership with Green Cabbage's Executive Advisory Board and shaped by direct client feedback, Harvest reflects the company's commitment to building client-driven innovation that delivers real results.

Welcome to Harvest (PRNewsfoto/Green Cabbage)

"Harvest is a major step forward in how organizations access and act on procurement intelligence," said Eric Cunningham, CEO of Green Cabbage. "We built this platform with our clients to help them move with speed, operate with precision, and maintain the highest level of security while making better decisions and driving stronger outcomes."

Harvest brings together global market, supplier, and commercial intelligence across more than 50 categories into one unified experience, eliminating fragmented tools and manual analysis while enabling teams to operate with speed, precision, and confidence.

"At its core, Harvest is about turning complex data into immediate, actionable insight," said Chris Cortese, CTO of Green Cabbage. "We've embedded AI in a way that is not only powerful, but practical, helping teams get to answers instantly while maintaining the highest levels of security."

The platform introduces a new standard for procurement technology by combining advanced AI with deep domain expertise, giving organizations the clarity needed to negotiate more effectively and drive measurable savings.

"Everything in Harvest was designed with the end user in mind," said Bennett Falck, Head of Product at Green Cabbage. "From how quickly you can access insights to how confidently you can act on them, this platform is built to simplify complexity and improve outcomes at every stage."

Key Capabilities Include:

Audio MITs: On-demand audio summaries of reports in multiple languages and voices, enabling users to access insights anytime, anywhere





On-demand audio summaries of reports in multiple languages and voices, enabling users to access insights anytime, anywhere Globalization: Fully localized platform supporting multiple languages and 120+ currencies for seamless global operations





Fully localized platform supporting multiple languages and 120+ currencies for seamless global operations Supplier Org Intelligence: Visibility into key decision-makers across suppliers to improve engagement and negotiation strategy





Visibility into key decision-makers across suppliers to improve engagement and negotiation strategy Terms Optimizer: Data-backed benchmarks and trade-off analysis to guide more effective negotiations





Data-backed benchmarks and trade-off analysis to guide more effective negotiations Harlee & Harvee Chat: AI-powered agents that deliver instant, conversational insights across contracts, suppliers, and market intelligence

Harvest is built with enterprise-grade security and designed to help organizations across the globe reduce time to insight, improve negotiation outcomes, and drive meaningful cost savings.

The platform is now available globally.

For more information, visit https://greencabbage.com/harvest-overview/

About Green Cabbage

Green Cabbage, Inc. is the global leader in Procurement Intelligence, addressing Technology, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, Travel & Expense and AI spend through our Harvest Platform.

Green Cabbage delivers Real, Tangible Outcomes with Market, Commercial, and Supplier Intelligence in as little as 24 hours. Green Cabbage services 2600+ clients across the globe in Enterprise, Mid-Market, Private Equity, and Consulting Firms. From pricing strategy and licensing to negotiation, audit defense, legal advisory, training and more.

Visit Green Cabbage: greencabbage.com

Contact:

Alex Fochler

[email protected]

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