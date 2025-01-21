Gridlogic launches its Gaming Development Centre in Bengaluru to develop AI-first technologies

The development comes on the back of Gridlogic looking to double its headcount over the next 2-3 years

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridlogic , a real-money technology company specialising in gaming technology, gaming platforms and gaming data analytics, with operations in multiple countries, today announced the inauguration of its Gaming Development Centre (GDC) in Bengaluru to develop core technologies on AI, data engineering, game security, and other key functions. With a strong presence across multiple global markets, Gridlogic's foray into Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in its growth journey. The new centre, which complements the company's existing operations in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Singapore, and London, will initially accommodate a team of over 100 over 100 highly skilled professionals, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

Gridlogic’s Chief Technology Officer Anantha Krishna Tirumalai (centre) along with Preethi Kidambi, Head of Talent Acquisition (first from right) along with other employees at the inauguration of Gridlogic Gaming Development Centre in Bengaluru

The Capricorn Capital Partners-backed company aims to double down on developing AI-first solutions for its real money game offerings for Taj Network for Business, Taj Rummy and Taj Games while accelerating its efforts in making available skill-based online games for millions of users across the country. This will be Gridlogic's second gaming development centre in India after Hyderabad and will house experts from engineering, product development and data science, thereby doubling the company's employee count across the country.

The technology hub is located in the heart of Bengaluru at MG Road and features state-of-the-art workspace with conference rooms along with access to open cafe and lounge, gaming zones, telephone booths and events arena. This is aimed at enhancing employee engagement while offering a dynamic and flexible environment which is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern professionals.

Commenting on the inauguration, Anantha Krishna Tirumalai, Chief Technology Officer at Gridlogic said, "We at Gridlogic are committed to pioneering cutting-edge technology for the global gaming industry. We are delighted to establish our Gaming Development Center in Bengaluru, a hub that will propel our efforts in AI-driven and digital gaming solutions. This strategic investment reinforces our focus on business efficiency and innovation while tapping into Bengaluru's exceptional talent pool. We remain committed to fostering Karnataka's technology landscape and delivering significant value to our stakeholders."

Preethi Kidambi, Head of Talent Acquisition at Gridlogic said, "We are excited to open our maiden centre in Bengaluru as we aim to tap the vast talent pool the city offers while creating state-of-the-art gaming solutions for millions of our users across the country. As a people-focused organisation, we always strive to create a dynamic workspace which encourages our employees to innovate and enhance their engagement. Our new workspace is a judicious mix of a new age office offering easy access to focus zones, gaming spots and healthy meals, in a testament to our recognition as a Great Place to Work."

The inauguration saw both physical and virtual participation from the entire Gridlogic and Capricorn Capital Partners leadership, including Anantha Krishna Tirumalai, Chief Technology Officer; Patrick Snelgar, Co-Founder, Capricorn Capital Partners; Pariekshit Maddishetty, Managing Director, Gridlogic; Robert Gottlieb, CEO, Partner, Capricorn Capital Partners; Stefan Hamann, Principal, Capricorn Capital Partners; Partha Madishetty, Director of Operations and Harish Beeram, Executive Director among others.

Gridlogic is quite bullish on the prospects of the Indian skill based gaming industry and is making significant investments across technology, people and innovation to significantly accelerate the industry's growth. According to Lumikai's 'State of India Interactive Media and Gaming Research' report, India's gaming market is expected to cross $9.2 billion by FY29, growing at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 percent from $3.8 billion in FY24 led by the sustained growth in in-app purchases and ad revenue.

About Gridlogic:

Headquartered in Gurugram, India, Gridlogic specialises in gaming technology solutions and platforms, with their flagship brands Taj Rummy and Taj Games, and is one of India's key players in the online gaming market. With additional offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram Singapore and London, the company received the Best Rummy Network of the Year award at the 2023 G2G Expo for the Taj Network, recognising their industrious innovations in the B2B market at the time.

