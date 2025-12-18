Grojet Launches Grojet Express -- Redefining Last-Mile Logistics with 24/7 Hyperlocal Pickup and Delivery

MANGALORE, India, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grojet, a pioneer in smart, community-driven commerce, has announced the official launch of Grojet Express in Mangalore. This newest service vertical is engineered to meet the soaring demand for fast, reliable, and truly around-the-clock hyperlocal delivery, marking a significant evolution in the city's last-mile logistics landscape.

Commencing operations recently, Grojet Express seamlessly integrates into the broader Grojet ecosystem by offering an uncompromising 24/7 pickup and drop service—available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Built for both consumers and businesses, Grojet Express is designed for an era where convenience, transparency, and immediacy are non-negotiable. The service leverages advanced proprietary technology, a trusted partner network, and an optimized fleet to guarantee a superior logistics experience with unparalleled speed and precision.

Key Features Redefining Hyperlocal Delivery:

24/7 Availability: The city's first truly all-day, all-night service for urgent and essential deliveries.

The city's first truly all-day, all-night service for urgent and essential deliveries. Real-time Transparency: Easily trackable deliveries with instant updates and notifications at every critical step.

Easily trackable deliveries with instant updates and notifications at every critical step. Unmatched Speed: Fastest possible turnaround times combined with highly competitive, market-friendly rates.

Fastest possible turnaround times combined with highly competitive, market-friendly rates. Optimized Operations: Technology-driven operations designed for surgical accuracy and minimal delays.

Technology-driven operations designed for surgical accuracy and minimal delays. Comprehensive Coverage: Robust city-wide reach, ensuring dependable delivery to every neighborhood.

Robust city-wide reach, ensuring dependable delivery to every neighborhood. Dedicated Support: Promptly resolved queries through dedicated, responsive customer support.

"With Grojet Express, we are not just adding a new service; we are raising the bar for last-mile logistics in the city," said Royden Stevo Rodrigues, Managing Director, Grojet. "The service combines uncompromising speed, proven reliability, and full-time availability, making it the ideal choice for critical business shipments, urgent documents, or essential personal errands. Our goal is to make truly dependable hyperlocal delivery accessible to everyone, around the clock."

Grojet Express ensures a smooth, secure, and efficient experience, underpinned by Grojet's strong operational foundation and customer-first philosophy.

Grojet Express is now live and ready to serve users across Mangalore.

About Grojet

Grojet, an initiative of Daffodils Enterprises, is a smart, community-driven grocery delivery platform designed to simplify everyday shopping for residents and empower local merchants through technology. Built on the pillars of speed, transparency, and convenience, Grojet connects customers with trusted neighborhood stores, offering real-time product availability, competitive pricing, and quick delivery. By digitizing local retail and streamlining order fulfillment, Grojet aims to create a seamless ecosystem that benefits both consumers and small businesses.

