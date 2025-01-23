Grover Zampa Vineyards launches new wine - 'Grover Essence De Cabernet Sauvignon'

Celebrating the Magnificence of Indian Terroir through the Grandeur of Nandi Hills

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Zampa Vineyards, a home grown brand in India's wine business, is excited to announce the launch of Grover Essence De Cabernet Sauvignon, their long-awaited limited-edition wine. Wine lovers will cherish this remarkable wine, made with the truest expression of Indian terroir which captures the luxuriant surroundings of Nandi Hills, where the grapes thrive under ideal environment.

Grover Essence De Cabernet Sauvignon (PRNewsfoto/Grover Zampa Vineyards)

Grover Essence De Cabernet Sauvignon stands as a testament to the artistry of Grover Zampa Vineyards, embodying the true essence of the Cabernet Sauvignon grape varietal. This unfiltered, single-vineyard wine is a result of meticulous craftsmanship, using only hand-picked grapes, fermented and matured in oak barrels for over 36 months, and hand-bottled to preserve the wine's original flavour and its nature.

The wine unveils a bold aroma of cocoa, luscious dark fruits, and fragrant violet flowers upon opening. Layers of black plum, dark cherries, and vanilla emerge on the palate of Grover Essence De Cabernet Sauvignon, which is encased in rich cocoa and savory earthiness. The wine's velvety texture, coupled with polished tannins, reveal a harmonious balance that is bold yet supple, leading to an elegant long finish.

The wine 'Grover Essence De Cabernet Sauvignon' provides a unique experience. It goes well with a variety of foods, such as pork belly, lamb shanks, tandoori tikkas, pepper-crusted meats, and delicious dark chocolate gateau with cherry compote. It also pairs well with a variety of cheeses, such as camembert, gouda, and cheddar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sumit Jaiswal, COO, Grover Zampa Vineyards stated, "We are thrilled to present the Grover Essence De Cabernet Sauvignon to wine lovers around the globe. Our commitment to recreating the authentic flavour of Indian wines is reflected in the passion, perseverance, and accuracy that went into making the wine. We are confident that our consumers will experience a spectacular voyage through the distinctive terroir of Nandi Hills with this wine. We were delighted to host Sonal Holland, MW, the most famous wine professional in India at Ritz Carlton during the launch of Essence De Cabernet Sauvignon and also hosted a masterclass with her, a walk-around tasting, an evening of lively conversation, camaraderie and melodies."

The wine is available exclusively from the cellar door and priced at Rs. 5000.

In addition to the launch of Grover Essence De Cabernet Sauvignon, Grover Zampa Vineyards is proud to announce several of its other distinguished wines that have received accolades from Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair in 2024. These wines have garnered praise for their exceptional quality and craftsmanship:

Grover Art Collection Viognier 2023 – Silver Award 2024 - 91pts (Still Wine | Dry)

– Silver Award 2024 - 91pts (Still Wine | Dry) Grover Art Collection Chenin Blanc 2023 – Silver Award 2024 - 90pts (Still Wine | Dry)

– Silver Award 2024 - 90pts (Still Wine | Dry) Grover Zampa Vijay Amritraj Reserve Collection Red 2020 – Silver Award 2024 - 90pts (Still Wine | Dry)

– Silver Award 2024 - 90pts (Still Wine | Dry) Grover Art Collection Late Harvest Chenin Blanc 2022 – Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Sweet)

– Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Sweet) Grover Art Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2023 – Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Dry)

– Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Dry) Grover La Reserve Blanc 2022 – Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Dry)

– Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Dry) Grover La Reserve Syrah Grenache 2022 – Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Dry)

– Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Dry) Grover Zampa Vijay Amritraj Reserve Collection White 2022 – Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Dry)

– Bronze Award 2024 (Still Wine | Dry) Grover Zampa Soiree Brut Rosé – Bronze Award 2024 (Sparkling Wine | Bottle Fermented)

This remarkable recognition affirms Grover Zampa Vineyards' commitment to producing exceptional wines that speak of the rich diversity and potential of Indian winemaking.

About Grover Zampa Vineyards:

Grover Zampa Vineyards (GZV) is India's leading fine wine producer and exporter from India to over 18 countries. It is a combination of Grover Vineyards Ltd and Vallée De Vin Pvt Ltd, an Indian winery founded in 2006. Grover Zampa, has brought International winemaking techniques to India to create great wines in the country. The company owns wineries and vineyards in both Nandi Hills in Karnataka and Nashik Valley in Maharashtra. The natural protection of Nandi Hills and the terraced slopes of Nashik offer fresh climates and fertile soils, the perfect conditions for vine growing. The brand's wine portfolio includes 10 wines including Signet, Vendanges Tardives, Chêne, Auriga, Vijay Amritraj, Zampa Soirée, La Réserve, Art Collection, One Tree Hill (OTH) and Sante. GZV has won 216 international awards for 18 wines since 2013, from 10 competitions, across 3 continents, which is a manifestation of its true craftsmanship and unwavering fortitude. GZV also won 2 Silver and 9 Bronze awards at Cathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine Competition. In 2018 Grover Zampa won winery of the year at the Asian Wine Review, Hong Kong as well as best Rosé for its Art Collection. The brand has recently won Double Gold & Best of Show for Vijay Amritraj white along with Gold for Chene Grand Reserve and La Reserve Red at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) competition.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604654/Grover_EDCS.jpg