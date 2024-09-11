Growel Group enters Pet Food Category with the launch of 'Carniwel'

First Indian brand to offer a diverse range of vegetarian options and superfood-enriched products, tailored to meet the unique dietary needs of Indian pets.

Carniwel offers premium pet foods with human-grade, natural, superfood ingredients for optimal pet nutrition.

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growel Group, a prominent leader in aquaculture feeds, aqua healthcare, and seafood processing industry since 1994, today announced its strategic expansion into the rapidly growing pet food sector with the launch of its new pet food brand – 'Carniwel'.

Antractic Krill - one of the superfoods in Carniwel& Pet& foods

Post COVID, the bond with pets has strengthened tremendously, leading to an evolution in pet parenting. This shift reflects an increased understanding of the emotional and mental benefits pets provide as companions, leading to more evolved needs for their care. Recognising this phenomenon, Growel Group has launched 'Carniwel,' a new line of pet food, that meets the growing demand of pet nutrition, falling under the category of premium nutrition without being heavy on pocket for pet parents.

Carniwel provides a diverse selection of high-quality products with super high palatability tailored to meet the evolving needs of pets through their life stages. The product range offers nutritious and delicious balanced food for pets at every life stage, from puppies and kittens to seniors - even for the pickiest eaters. Their goal is to make the pet parenting journey a celebration.

Carniwel enriches pet food with superfoods, essentially comprising nutrient-dense ingredients like Antarctic Krill, Algal Oil, Spirulina which provides vital proteins, Omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants to support cognitive development, immune system function, and skin and coat health. As a first in the industry, Carniwel incorporates fresh protein in almost all products, including fresh chicken, fresh lamb, and fresh fish - a feature typically reserved for the super-premium segment - while offering these at prices that are easy on the budget.

Recognising that over 30% of Indian households follow a vegetarian diet, Carniwel has introduced an extensive range of vegetarian pet food. Crafted with high-quality, nutritious ingredients and manufactured entirely in India, it offers a complete, balanced diet for pets while staying true to our commitment to catering to diverse dietary preferences.

Announcing the launch of Carniwel, Mr. M.S.R Karthik, Promoter Group, Growel, said, "Formulated in the United States with over 50 years of expertise in animal nutrition and carefully adapted for the Indian market by Growel's in-house team, Carniwel meets stringent global standards for premium quality and safety. The Indian pet food market is on track to surpass one billion dollars by 2027, with a CAGR of over 25%. This surge is driven by increasing pet adoption, evolving consumer preferences towards high-quality nutrition, and rising disposable incomes among urban households. As we strive to make the pet food industry self-sufficient and domestically robust, we are set to commence exports in the coming months. We are committed to supporting the nation's efforts in this growing sector."

J.S. Rama Krishna, Business Head, Growel Pet Nutrition, stated:

"As the number of pet food brands continues to grow, a noticeable gap remains for high-quality food at affordable price points. Carniwel is the only brand in India that includes 'Fresh Meat' and 'Superfoods' in its recipes, perfect for both dogs and cats. Our proprietary blend of essential nutrients and vitamins supports the holistic health of pets at different life stages. Each recipe guarantees flavor and taste without compromise (96% palatability as per extensive trials of over 1000 pets). With the launch of Carniwel, we are committed to offering pet owners a diverse range of products that cater to the specific needs of their pets, from brain development and joint support to weight management and skin and coat health. Made with high-quality ingredients that are also GMO-free, our aim is to ensure pets receive the best possible nutrition, with all products proudly made in India."

"With Growel's presence in over 4,000+ pet outlets, supported by a robust distribution network spanning over 200 cities and an omnichannel presence, we are ensuring widespread availability of our products," he further added.

Carniwel provides a range of products tailored to the specific needs of both small and large breed dogs. Their pet food is available in various pack sizes and is suitable for different life stages, from puppies and kittens to adult and senior pets.

For Small Breed Dogs

Fresh Chicken & Fresh Lamb: The Fresh Chicken & Fresh Lamb range is tailored for small breed dogs, providing essential nutrients for brain development, lactation support, and immune health. For small breed puppies and adult dogs up to 20kgs, this range ensures specialized nutrition for weight management, dental health, digestive support, and a healthy skin and coat.

Superfoods: The 100% Pure Veg Superfoods line supports the unique dietary needs of small breed dogs. The Starter formula focuses on brain development, lactation support, and immune system enhancement for mothers and puppies. For small breed puppies and adult dogs up to 20kgs, they offer formulas for weight management, dental hygiene, digestive support, skin and coat health, and immune protection.

For Large Breed Dogs

Fresh Chicken & Fresh Lamb: The Fresh Chicken & Fresh Lamb range for large breed dogs offers vital nutrients for brain development, lactation support, and immune strengthening in puppies. For large breed adult dogs up to 75 kgs, this range provides comprehensive support for joint health, digestive health, immune resilience, and skin and coat condition.

Superfoods: The 100% vegetarian Superfoods line for large breed dogs supports their larger frames and health needs. The Starter formula aids brain development, lactation support, and immune strengthening for puppies. For large breed adult dogs up to 75kgs, the formula emphasizes joint support, digestive health, immune resilience, and optimal skin and coat condition.

For Kitten & Adult Cats

Carniwel also offers a range of premium cat food products designed to meet the nutritional needs of kittens and adult cats. For kittens, their Ocean Fish & Krill, Fresh Fish & Shrimp, and Fresh Chicken formulas provide essential nutrients that promote digestive health, a healthy coat, and a robust immune system. For adult cats, these same high-quality formulas focus on hairball reduction, digestive support, and maintaining a healthy heart, ensuring optimal health and well-being at every life stage.

About Growel Group:

Growel Group is a leading player in aquaculture feeds, aqua healthcare, and seafood processing, with a legacy of over 30 years in the industry. Committed to innovation, quality, and animal welfare, Growel Group strives to provide premium nutrition solutions for pets and livestock alike. With a wide distribution network spanning 173 districts across 26 states in India and exports to 20 countries, Growel Group is dedicated to serving the evolving needs of its customers around the world. For further information please login to: https://growelgroup.com/

