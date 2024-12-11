Groweon Raises Seed Funding to Drive Innovation in CRM

NOIDA, India, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groweon Digital Private Limited is a CRM solution-providing startup that helped thousands of Indian businesses carry out smooth customer relationships, sales leads, inventory management, and business operations. This startup achieved this huge milestone by raising funds through seed funding for the very first time.

India is one of the fastest-growing economies, providing fertile ground for start-ups. Government initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, and Atal Innovation Mission have been a great help to startups in funding, tax benefits, and easier regulatory frameworks. Indian startups have attracted much attention from global venture capitalists, angel investors, and government-backed funds. Today, India has over 100 unicorns, or startups with valuations of more than $1 billion.

Every startup requires money for faster and more aggressive growth, and with the first round of seed funding raised, the company will be able to achieve its goal of helping small businesses grow more efficiently by further developing its CRM solutions.

Groweon Digital Private Limited, earlier recognised as LMSBaba.com, was founded in 2023 by Mr Shashi Narain, Co-Founder & CEO, and Niladri Debnath, Co-Founder & CTO. In a few years, this system has gained huge momentum in the market.

This platform gained a huge customer base of 1000 and more businesses with over 4000 active users. It has processed over 8.5 million leads and enabled contact with 7.4 million buyers to achieve a Business Opportunity Value of $3.24 billion and a Business Conversion Value of $321 million.

Mr. Shashi Narain, the CEO and Co-founder of Groweon Digital Private Limited, said: "We are focused on providing a better and complete CRM software for the Indian business ecosystem, which will help businesses build better relationships with their customers and improve business operational efficiency. This funding will allow us to scale our offerings and continue delivering exceptional value to our growing customer base."

"This funding will allow us to scale our offerings and continue delivering exceptional value to our growing customer base," said Mr. Narain.

The company will use the new capital to enhance its product and customer service and scale across India, while investing in innovative feature additions to make the site friendlier and scalable and give small and medium business enterprises the best CRM software to suit their needs.

Groweon is engaged with a bundle of various CRM tools; this funding is a way to amplify more powerful and highly rich solutions in the offering. A gist of some top services the company does is mentioned here:

Lead Management Solution

Groweon has processed 8.5 million leads to date for more than 1000 businesses. In any business, lead management is a big task since it forms the base of probable revenue generation. The Lead Management Solution helps businesses in capturing, tracking, and nurturing leads effectively so that no opportunity is missed. It simplifies the whole process, right from lead generation to conversion, and aids companies in focusing on quality leads, thereby enhancing their sales pipeline.

This CRM tool has turned into a necessity for all upcoming businesses in that it allows for high-quality leads to be focused on, automates the communication process for follow-up purposes, and also allows reminders in order to make sure that no lead has been forgotten or overseen.

Sales Order Process Management

The Sales Order Management system helps a company handle its sales process in the most efficient manner, right from the beginning to the very end. It helps them to track orders in real time, ensuring that a company is always in the know of their sales status, right from placement to delivery. All orders coming in are managed within one centralized system; hence, the chances of errors are reduced, and the process is smoother.

It also allows synchronization with the inventory to automatically update the levels of stock on sale, making it impossible to either sell more than what is on hand or run out without notice. Moreover, auto-invoicing speeds up the billing process and enhances account receivables. Lastly, this system enhances customer satisfaction through its function of automatically keeping customers updated on the order status.

Annual Contract Management

Annual contract management is a very complicated process, but with the right CRM tools, it can be pretty simple and effective. Groweon provides many advanced features that enable businesses to create, track, organize, and manage all the contracts efficiently at the unified platform. From organizing contracts to sending timely renewal reminders, the CRM tool helps businesses stay on top of their agreements, ensuring a seamless management process.

This CRM software helps reduce the administrative burden and enhances organization, allowing businesses to drive growth without losing control of their contracts. Be it vendor agreements, client contracts, or internal documents, this tool offers a surefire way to manage contracts hassle-free.

Service Ticket Management

Customer support is the backbone of any successful business. A well-organized Service Ticket Management system acts as one-stop solutions that handle customer queries with much efficiency. This system simplifies the generation of tickets, their progress tracking, and thus assures timely resolution, thereby making it easier for businesses to address customer needs effectively. Thus, it keeps all the support requests in one place, prioritizes tasks, improves response times, and delivers a seamless customer experience.

Inventory Management

Inventory management is the proper way to manage the whole business effectively. Keeping a track record of stock, not overstocking or being in shortage of stock, and having a proper reorder on time is the key to success. Groweon CRM provides a smart way to manage inventory that makes the process quite simple. With its real-time tracking of the inventory, automated alerts, and other comprehensive analytics of stock, businesses can make sure they're always informed and ready to ensure an optimal amount of stock at all times.

Integration with WhatsApp Business API:

The integration feature provided by Groweon enables businesses to connect with their client directly on WhatsApp while managing everything within the CRM platform. This makes it easy to business that their users can send alerts and reminders to their customers; the alerts can be related to new offers, payment reminders orders, etc.

Also, this integration makes it easier for the sales teams to manage leads through follow-up conversations and tracking those conversations within the CRM itself.

Groweon provides the facility of Multimedia so that businesses can send messages or communicate in the form of text, video, images along with product details to their valuable clients, which makes interaction more personalised.

After integrating CRM Software with WhatsApp, businesses can track all kinds of interactions with customers, which helps in providing meaningful insights into customer behavior and overall communication efficiency.

For more information, contact:

Mr. Shashi Narain

Mob: +91-8826484919

Email: [email protected]

https://www.groweon.com/