Growing Demand Propels Star Air to Increase its Flight's Frequency on Multiple Routes

"On Kalaburagi - Bengaluru, and Hubballi - Hindon (Delhi) sector, Star Air is currently providing flight services thrice a week. However, from 15 February 2020, our flight frequency on Kalaburagi - Bengaluru & Hubballi - Hindon (Delhi) route would be increased to 6 days/week and 5 days/week respectively," said Simran Singh Tiwana (CEO - Star Air).

There had been a long-standing demand to start flight services connecting Kalaburagi - Bengaluru, and Hubballi - Hindon (Delhi). People of these regions had to travel with hassle and discomfort while moving between these cities. Their travel inconvenience problem is solved by Star Air by commencing its services on these routes for the first time in history. Since the launch of its flight services, the airline has been receiving a phenomenal response from its customers. And now to fulfil the growing demand, Star Air has now decided to increase its operating frequency on these two routes.

The airline operates under the RCS-UDAN scheme and is quite popular among travellers for its services. Whether it is about on-time departure, on-time arrival, food quality, ticket rates, comfort or safety, Star Air takes care of everything quite brilliantly keeping its passengers' concerns in mind and thus shines at most of the aspects that any traveller looks for. Moreover, Bengaluru and Hindon (Delhi) are the two fastest-growing cities in India that attracts thousands of tourists, entrepreneurs, students, and others towards them every season. The number of people travelling to these cities have also risen quite astonishingly in recent times. Many aviation experts say that these could be some of the popular reasons why travellers choose to fly with Star Air and thus inspired the airline to make this expansion move.

Star Air now provides its services to nine Indian cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Tirupati, Hubballi, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Kalaburagi and to the latest addition Indore. Anyone can book its tickets by visiting starair.in, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, via.com or riya.com. Tickets are available at a very discounted rates Rs. 2,599 and Rs. 3,699 only for Kalaburagi - Bengaluru, and Hubballi - Hindon sector respectively.

Below is the updated schedule for Bengaluru - Kalaburagi sector:

Flight No. ORG DES DEP. ARR Frequency OG-117 Bengaluru Kalaburagi 08:40 09:40 WED OG-118 Kalaburagi Bengaluru 10:00 11:00 WED OG-117 Bengaluru Kalaburagi 10:30 11:30 THU,FRI,SAT OG-118 Kalaburagi Bengaluru 11:50 12:50 THU,FRI,SAT

Flight No. ORG DES DEP. ARR Frequency OG-117 Bengaluru Kalaburagi 11:40 12:50 MON OG-118 Kalaburagi Bengaluru 13:10 14:20 MON OG-117 Bengaluru Kalaburagi 12:30 13:35 SUN OG-118 Kalaburagi Bengaluru 13:55 14:55 SUN

Below is the updated schedule for Hubballi - Hindon sector:

Flight No. ORG DES DEP. ARR Frequency OG-114 Hubballi Hindon 13:05 15:45 WED OG-115 Hindon Hubballi 16:10 18:50 WED OG-114 Hubballi Hindon 14:35 17:10 THU,SAT OG-115 Hindon Hubballi 17:30 20:15 THU,SAT

Flight No. ORG DES DEP. ARR Frequency OG-114 Hubballi Hindon 10:00 12:40 TUE OG-115 Hindon Hubballi 13:05 15:45 TUE OG-114 Hubballi Hindon 12:50 15:30 SUN OG-115 Hindon Hubballi 15:55 18:35 SUN



About Star Air:

Star Air is a scheduled commercial airline with an aim to connect real India. It is promoted by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is the Aviation arm of strategically diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over the past five years we have made a best-in-class helicopter operator in India with impeccable dedication to safety. Star Air is the latest offering of the group. An upcoming Airline with a firm proposal to connect the unconnected. The target routes are where passengers are currently suffering a lot of transit layover delays. The airline will provide a very reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience with direct connections. Truly the group's 'Star in the Air'.

About the Group

Sanjay Ghodawat Group is an influential Indian business conglomerate that has its presence across various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software, having its headquarters near Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Agriculture, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Energy, Floriculture, Food Processing, Mining, Realty, Software, Textiles, and Education are some of its key business domains. The group was incepted in 1993 and since then it has flourished exponentially in the last 25 years under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It employs 10,000 people globally.

