GTC FX Celebrates 12 years of Excellence with the Golden Falcon Awards Night in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTC FX, a leading name in global finance, celebrated its 12th anniversary with the esteemed Golden Falcon Awards Night on December 15. This prestigious event was held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre, featuring an exclusive assembly of top clients, partners, and celebrities. Notable attendees included legendary investor and author Jim Rogers, as well as Bollywood stars Nora Fatehi and Harshvardhan Rane.

Established as a pillar of trust in financial services, GTC FX operates under rigorous regulatory frameworks across various global jurisdictions. The firm is renowned for its commitment to stringent anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) protocols, ensuring continued integrity and reliability in the fintech sector.

Over its 12-year trajectory, GTC FX has dedicated itself to excellence and innovation in finance, now serving over 985,000 clients and managing a diverse portfolio of 27,000 trading instruments. With operations extending across more than 20 branches worldwide, GTC FX handles an impressive $153 billion in monthly trades, reinforcing its status as a dominant force in the international financial landscape.

The highlight of the evening, the Golden Falcon Awards Ceremony, saw GTC FX honoring its distinguished clients and partners for their pivotal roles in the company's success. "This event is not only a celebration of our past achievements but also an enthusiastic anticipation of our future endeavors," expressed Ahmad Jarrar, Chief Advisor and CEO of GTC FX.

As GTC FX continues to drive forward industry standards, the Golden Falcon Awards Night will stand out as a testament to the company's dedication to client success and innovation in the global finance sector.

About GTC FX:

GTC FX, established in 2012, is a prominent player in the financial derivatives industry, serving over 985,000 clients across more than 100 countries. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions and commitment to regulatory standards, GTC FX offers a broad spectrum of online trading products. The company is regulated globally, adhering to the stringent requirements of major financial authorities, which underpins its reputation for reliability and excellence. GTC FX's trading platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse array of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Liquidity Solutions. Over the years, GTC FX has been acknowledged with more than 120 industry accolades worldwide, celebrating its dedication to financial services excellence and cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit GTC FX's website.

