GTPL Hathway Limited MD Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja Takes Over From DEN Networks CEO Mr. S. N. Sharma as New AIDCF President

NEW DELHI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), the apex body of digital cable television players, announces the appointment of Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja (MD - GTPL Hathway Limited) as the new President of the Federation. This change has been made as tenure of Mr. S.N. Sharma (CEO - DEN Networks Limited), as President-AIDCF has ended on 31st March 2021.

While giving his exit statement, Mr. S. N. Sharma, welcomed Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja as next AIDCF president and said, "Cable Industry has witnessed many challenges in last two years, including huge operational challenges from COVID-19 pandemic, however, due to its strong roots with the public at large, it managed to sail it through. We hope the coming time will be interesting and conducive for the growth of Cable Industry."

Commenting on his appointment as the new AIDCF President, Mr. AnirudhSinh Jadeja said, "AIDCF will continue to focus on the inclusiveness of all industry players, growth of the Cable Industry & its stakeholders, and representing the relevant issues and requirement of Industry in different forums. The Broadcasting and Cable Industry is witnessing the transformation in technology and delivery and we, at AIDCF, will continue to work towards benefitting the end consumers through technological advancements."

AIDCF Secretary General, Mr. Manoj P. Chhangani said, "The coming two years will be the period of technological changes in the Cable Industry and I am certain that under Mr. Jadeja's leadership, AIDCF members will chalk-out a robust path in providing advanced services to the end consumers."

Brief Profile of Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja

A zealous entrepreneur; veteran in Cable Industry and founded GTPL Hathway Limited; his strategic vision and hands-on leadership shaped the Cable Business Industry over decades; has many accomplishments to his credit and has won numerous industry/social awards.

He is currently Promoter and Managing Director of GTPL Hathway Limited.

Mr. Jadeja Received, "Best Industrialist of Gujarat" Award from the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat during 2019-20.

About AIDCF

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) is India's apex body for Digital Multi System Operators (MSOs). The federation works towards the overall growth of the sector and creates an environment for not only complete digitisation of cable TV under regulatory guidelines but also delivers the benefits of digital services including broadband and other value added services to the people of India thus fulfilling the dream of 'True Digital India'.

AIDCF is the official voice for the Indian digital cable TV industry and interacts with ministries, policy makers, regulators, financial institutions and technical bodies. It also provides a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas between these bodies and the service providers, who share a common interest in the development of digital cable TV in the country. It also collaborates with other industry associations such as IBF, CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM association etc., with the objective of presenting an industry consensus view to the government on crucial issues relating to the growth and development of the industry.

Members of AIDCF have a market share of more than 60% in the Cable TV Industry.

