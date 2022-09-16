Guian New Area embraces digital economy to help build a strong provincial capital of Guiyang

GUIAN, China, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com: In recent years, Guian New Area in Southwest China's Guiyang has taken the lead in the development of the digital economy. As the main area of the province's digital economy, Guian New Area has made a series of new breakthroughs by focusing on the software and information technology service industry.

In 2021, the added value of Guian New Area's digital economy accounted for 41.9% of the regional GDP, and the integration index of big data and the real economy reached 52, ranking first in the province.

Put digital economy at the first place

Taking the digital economy as the first driving force, Guian New Area has both a clear positioning and a firm goal on development.

In May of this year, BYD's 10Gwh power battery project landed in Longshan Industrial Park, Guian New Area. The project had a total investment of 2.5 billion yuan and an annual output value of 4 billion yuan after reaching design capacity. At present, the two buildings A1 and A2 of the industrial park had been handed over to BYD for interior decoration, and some equipment was also entering successively.

In the first half of this year, Guian New Area signed a group of leading projects such as BYD. The fruits of investment promotion have also been initially emerged this year, and the main indicators have been achieved more than half.

Data showed that in the first half of the year, the new introduced-industries in Guian New Area reached 16.49 billion yuan, 103.06% of the half-year target set by Guiyang City, and 490 million yuan over the half-year target. 44 projects were signed, with a contracted capital of 24.46 billion yuan, completing 128.7% of the annual target of 19 billion yuan set by Guiyang City.

Focus on landing major projects

A number of large projects have been signed and put into production, which is a vivid practice of Guian New Area Investment Promotion Bureau to promote investment.

Guian New Area insisted on attracting investment and serving enterprises. Focusing on project procedures, supporting environment and policy support, the Guian New Area Investment Promotion Bureau provided favorable services and created the best service for enterprises.

Moreover, Guian New Area has created new investment promotion measures, carried out online negotiation and contract signing, strived to overcome various adverse effects and made every effort to promote project negotiation, contract signing and landing.

In terms of policies, this year, the Guian New Area Investment Promotion Bureau revised and improved the supporting service measures on the basis of last year to provide better policy guarantees for the implementation of the project.

Next, the Guian New Area Investment Promotion Bureau will accelerate the progress of the construction of BYD, CRRC, China Construction Bank, Midea Group and other contracted projects, and strive to promote a batch of key projects to be implemented, such as GCL, Industrial Bank, China Southern Power Grid Data Center, EVOC Industrial Data Center.

2022 is a crucial year for Guian New Area to seize new opportunities for industrial development and take the road of a new era. Guian New Area will continue to work on attracting investment, creating friendly business environment, and striving to promote investment promotion for achieving new improvements.

SOURCE Huanqiu.com