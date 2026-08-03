Guidewire Introduces Qusar Release to Help Insurers Build and Control AI Agents

Qusar includes Guidewire-built claims and underwriting agents, plus Developer Assistants that help developers ship features more than 40% faster than with generic coding assistants

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today launched the Agentic Framework in its new Qusar release, enabling insurers to build, deploy, and manage AI agents on Guidewire Cloud Platform. The framework delivers value grounded in Guidewire's deep insurance context across the functions that matter most to the business throughout the insurance lifecycle. Paired with new capabilities across Guidewire's application portfolio, the Agentic Framework empowers carriers to protect indemnity margins, and elevate underwriting decisions, giving them the operational speed and precision to compete with confidence.

Qusar introduces the Agentic Framework, along with Guidewire-built Claims and Underwriting Agents and Developer Assistants purpose-built for Guidewire developers.

The Agentic Framework enables insurance carriers to choose the right AI model for each task and provides AI agents with secure, real-time access to policy, claims, and billing data and workflows. This allows complex, multi-step processes to run automatically, so decisions that once took days can happen in minutes.

"Insurers are increasingly recognizing that AI value comes from deep integration with core business processes, not from isolated experimentation," said Karlyn Carnahan, Executive Partner, Celent. "Agentic Framework addresses this directly by letting insurers deploy AI within their existing systems and workflows while maintaining operational control and compliance."

Qusar also introduces Guidewire-developed agents designed for specific insurance workflows.

Claim Summarization for ProNavigator**: Provides adjusters claim summaries, allowing them to focus on complex resolutions instead of manual note review

Provides adjusters claim summaries, allowing them to focus on complex resolutions instead of manual note review Policy Change for ProNavigator*: Serves as an embedded assistant that helps underwriters and customer service representatives complete policy changes faster, leading to quicker turnaround and improved quote-to-bind ratios

Serves as an embedded assistant that helps underwriters and customer service representatives complete policy changes faster, leading to quicker turnaround and improved quote-to-bind ratios Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL)**: Guides claimants through the first notice of loss using conversational AI voice, capturing key claim details to improve the customer experience

"Guidewire AI innovations are helping us transform how we support our teams and serve our members," said Garrett Anderson, Chief Information Officer, Automobile Club of Southern California. "By using AI to summarize claims and streamline key insurance workflows, we're improving efficiency, helping our adjusters focus on higher-value work, and creating a stronger foundation for future innovation."

Qusar also introduces Guidewire Developer and Builder Assistants that understand the Guidewire code base, programming languages, design patterns, and configurations. For application development, Developer Assistants streamline work across Gosu (Java-compatible Guidewire programming language), Integrations, Jutro (Guidewire digital platform), and Functions (serverless extensions)*. For data and product work, Data Curation Assistant for Data Studio* converts plain language into precise SQL, while Product Design Assistant for Advanced Product Designer (APD)* helps automate insurance product configuration.

"By building the Agentic Framework directly into Guidewire Cloud Platform, we are giving developers and AI builders the tools to engineer and safely deploy insurance-aware AI agents into their daily operations," said Diego Devalle, Chief Product Development Officer, Guidewire. "Additionally, Developer Assistants help teams deliver solutions more than 40% faster than generic coding assistants*** by combining AI capabilities with the deep contextual knowledge embodied in our platform. Our customers and partners are already seeing the tangible benefits, using these tools to quickly build and deploy AI agents that support both developers and business users."

For more detailed information, please visit the Qusar webpage and the Qusar release blog.

Certain release features may not be available in all regions.

* Indicates product feature is available for Early Access customers only. ** Indicates product feature is available for Restricted Availability customers only. *** Based on Guidewire internal productivity benchmarks comparing Guidewire Developer Assistants to generic coding assistants across standard configuration tasks.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Cobb, Director, Public Relations Guidewire Software, Inc. +1.650.464.1177, [email protected]

NOTE: For information about Guidewire trademarks, visit www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the general availability of features, programs, services, and tools related to Qusar mentioned in this press release (including, without limitation, Agentic Framework, Developer Assistants, and Agentic FNOL). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as expect, anticipate, should, believe, hope, target, project, goals, estimate, potential, predict, may, will, might, could, intend, variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire's control. Guidewire's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by Guidewire from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; seasonal and other variations related to our customer agreements and related revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue and ARR; our making long-term pricing commitments in our customer contracts based on available information and estimates about our future costs that may change; our ability to successfully manage our business model, including achieving market acceptance of our cloud-based services and products and the costs related to cloud operations, cybersecurity, product development, and services; the timing, success, and number of professional services engagements and the billing rates and utilization of our professional services employees and contractors; the impact of global events (including, without limitation, ongoing global conflicts, inflation, high interest rates, economic volatility, bank failures and associated financial instability, and supply chain issues) on our employees, our business, and the businesses of our customers, system integrator (SI) partners, and vendors; data security breaches of our cloud-based services and products or unauthorized access to our employees' or our customers' data; our competitive environment and changes thereto; issues in the development and use of artificial intelligence and machine learning combined with an uncertain regulatory environment; use of AI by our workforce may present risks to our business; errors or failures in our products or services, as well as service interruptions or failure of the third-party service providers we rely on; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license, subscription and support revenue; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy and may be affected by factors outside of our control; the impact of new regulations and laws (including, without limitation, security, privacy, artificial intelligence and machine learning, tax regulations and laws, and accounting standards); assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry, including the rate of information technology spending; our ability to sell our services and products is highly dependent on the quality of our professional services and SI partners; the risk of losing key employees; the challenges of international operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire's views as of the date of this press release. Guidewire anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.