Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) Flags Off the first dispatch of import substitute Hydrazine Hydrate and Purified Phosphoric Acid

VADODARA, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL), one of the leading chlor-alkali majors in the country, flagged off the first lot of Hydrazine Hydrate (80%) and Purified Phosphoric Acid (85%) on 8th July 2023. The flagging off was done by Shri Swaroop P. IAS, Managing Director of GACL, Shri Nitin Shukla, Independent Director-GACL, Dr. D Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology – Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT) in the presence of GACL & CSIR-IICT Teams and other dignitaries. Shri Rajiv Lochan Jain, Independent Director-GACL and Shri S B Dangayach, Independent Director-GACL graced the occasion by virtual presence.

Currently, India is importing Hydrazine Hydrate from Europe and other countries. Hydrazine Hydrate as an import substitute product with world-class quality will help in reducing the country's dependency on imports, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange.

GACL and CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad, have jointly received patents from India and the USA for the indigenous process to manufacture Hydrazine Hydrate (H6N2O).

Hydrazine Hydrate has applications in various industries such as Pesticides, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, blowing agent in Polymer Industry, Fine Chemicals etc. GACL has established a commercial-scale plant in Dahej at an estimated cost of Rs. 405 Crores to manufacture 10,000 MTA of Hydrazine Hydrate. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi had dedicated this Plant to Nation on 10th October, 2022 during the function organized by Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) at Amod, Bharuch.

On the other hand, India has very few manufacturers of Purified Phosphoric Acid and to meet its total demand the country imports around 35,000 MTA Purified Phosphoric Acid, annually. Purified Phosphoric Acid has applications in various industries such as Sugar Refining, Edible Oil Refining, Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals etc. To reduce the nation's dependence on imports of this chemical, GACL has established a Purified Phosphoric Acid plant having a capacity of 33,870 MTA at Dahej.

With this flag-off, GACL has reinforced its commitment to strengthening India's quest for Make in India and to become 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) is a Company promoted by Government of Gujarat. The Company's journey started with its incorporation in March 1973, and its first commercial production was achieved in the year 1976. With a meagre turnover of Rs. 1.64 crores per annum in the year 1976, GACL has become one of the leading Companies in India in caustic soda industry with a turnover of more than Rs. 4000 crores. Today, GACL is second largest company in India in Caustic Soda market with total installed capacity of 5,85,750 Tons Per Annum. Manufacturing facilities are spread over 2 complexes at Vadodara and Dahej. From its two facilities, GACL now offers more than 35 products.

