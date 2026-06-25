Gujarat Future Forum at India House puts regional delivery at the centre of the UK-India growth story

Senior leaders from Gujarat, the High Commission of India in the UK and India Global Forum spotlight investment, innovation and enterprise opportunities following the UK–India Free Trade Agreement

LONDON and GANDHINAGAR, India, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India Global Forum today convened the Gujarat Future Forum: Regional Leadership, Global Opportunity at India House, London, as part of the landmark 10th edition of UK–India Week.

Hosted at the High Commission of India, the Forum brought together senior leaders from government, business and industry to examine Gujarat's role in the next phase of the UK–India economic partnership, following the ratification of the landmark UK–India Free Trade Agreement.

Kanubhai Desai, Finance Minister, Government of Gujarat, in a fireside chat with Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum, at the Gujarat Future Forum in London.

The Forum focused on Gujarat's growing importance as a global hub for industry, energy, finance, innovation and enterprise, and explored how businesses can translate the opportunities created by the FTA into investment, market access, technology collaboration and long-term commercial partnerships.

Gujarat's role in regional delivery

The programme opened with remarks from Kartik Pandey, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the UK, who reflected on the growing depth of the UK–India strategic partnership and the role of enhanced market access, investment flows and business partnerships in accelerating growth on both sides.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum, delivered welcome remarks, setting the context for the discussion and highlighting Gujarat's central role in moving the UK–India relationship from national agreement to regional delivery.

The Forum also included a Government of Gujarat presentation by Mamta Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, Government of Gujarat, who outlined Gujarat's industrial ecosystem, investment-friendly policies, business-ready infrastructure and exponential growth over the past two decades. Her presentation underlined the importance of building deeper UK–Gujarat partnerships around shared priorities that can benefit both countries through trade, investment, innovation and long-term economic cooperation.

Turning the FTA dividend into action

A key highlight of the event was the fireside discussion, 'The Gujarat Advantage and the FTA Dividend: Turning Opportunity into Action', featuring Kanubhai Desai, Hon'ble Minister of Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals, Government of Gujarat.

The session explored how Gujarat's manufacturing and export ecosystem is positioned to benefit from the UK–India FTA, where UK businesses should focus their attention, and what practical steps are needed to translate policy ambition into commercial success.

Kanubhai Desai, Hon'ble Minister of Finance, Government of Gujarat, said:

"Come to Gujarat without fear. Your investments are secure because Gujarat has robust policies, stable governance and a proven track record of delivery over the last two decades. As the UK and India move forward with the Free Trade Agreement, Gujarat is ready to work with UK businesses across manufacturing, energy, finance, technology and exports to build partnerships that create jobs, innovation and shared growth."

He added:

"The FTA gives businesses on both sides a powerful new platform. Gujarat offers scale, speed and sectoral strength, and we want UK companies to see the state as a trusted gateway to India's growth story. This is the right time to build deeper commercial links between Gujarat and the UK."

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum, said:

"Gujarat is not simply another Indian state seeking investment. It is one of India's great engines of growth, built on enterprise, infrastructure, exports and delivery. The UK brings capital, law, finance, research and market access. Gujarat brings scale, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, policy focus and industrial depth. Bring these together, and the opportunity is practical, investable and immediate."

He added:

"The FTA has opened the door, but agreements do not deliver themselves. The task now is to move from celebration to implementation, and from policy ambition to commercial reality."

The Forum concluded with remarks from Minister Desai, who reiterated Gujarat's strong record of policy stability, investor confidence and consistent delivery, inviting UK businesses to explore opportunities in the state with confidence.

A decade of UK–India Week

The Gujarat Future Forum was followed by a special Welcome Reception hosted by the High Commission of India to welcome delegates of India Global Forum on the 10th anniversary of UK–India Week. The reception brought together leaders across business, government and culture to reflect on a decade of progress and help shape the next phase of UK–India cooperation.

The event follows the launch earlier this week of the Gujarat–West Midlands Steering Committee, chaired by Manoj Ladwa, as part of India Global Forum's work to strengthen the UK–India corridor through regional partnerships. Together, the West Midlands and Gujarat engagements underline a central theme of UK–India Week 2026: that the next phase of the bilateral relationship will be defined by delivery, regional leadership and practical economic outcomes.

UK–India Week 2026 continues with the Capital & Future Frontiers Forum on 25 June 2026, featuring Hon Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and Rt Hon Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, followed by the prestigious UK–India Awards 2026, the flagship celebration of the people and partnerships shaping the UK–India corridor.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum is a global platform for leaders from business, government, policy, academia and culture to engage with contemporary India and its growing role in the world. Through high-level forums, strategic dialogues, delegations, reports and curated networks, IGF works to advance partnerships, investment flows and thought leadership across the India growth story and its global corridors.

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