Gunning for Greatness: Goyal Properties onboards Sellability for their upcoming project in East Pune

Everything begins with an idea.

PUNE, India , Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Goyal Properties, that idea was not to just construct homes, but to build dreams. This guiding principle was established 37 years ago by Rajendra Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, who has now entrusted this vision to the next generation.

With over 30+ projects & 10,000+ happy customers, Goyal Properties have delivered 2.6M+ sq. ft. Their ongoing projects include My Home Akurdi, My Home Wakad & My Home Punawale. 'My Home' sets the benchmark for sustainability, with every project proudly IGBC certified. Their customer-first approach is exemplified by HEY – an after sales initiative, which is focused on home, experience, and you. Trust is at the core, with their latest Akurdi project featuring fully sanctioned homes, offering confidence and security to homeowners.

Goyal Properties is an organisation built on ethics, just as much as excellence. A team that grows from togetherness, with passion & honesty. Their philosophy is straightforward: it is driven by innovation while nurturing long-standing relationships & forging new ones.

"A clear focus on our upcoming project and its vision is crucial in choosing the right partner for sales & marketing. I'm confident in their ability to deliver & I look forward to a fruitful partnership," shares Preriit Goyal, Director - Sales, Goyal Properties.

In an exciting new development, Goyal Properties is preparing to launch a project under the 'My Home' brand in East Pune, marking their first venture in this region.

To support this endeavour, Goyal Properties has partnered with Sellability, a strategic advisory firm, for this project. With a proven track record of launching over 30 projects across 6 cities and selling inventory worth over, ₹8000 Cr. Sellability offers comprehensive services from land acquisition, strategic consulting, market analysis and sales and marketing integration. Their deep market insights, technological prowess, and data analytics will ensure that Goyal Properties continue to thrive in a competitive market.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Goyal Properties on this exciting new project in East Pune. As we expand across Pune, our focus is on the mid-premium segments, bringing our success from the west to the east. We are dedicated to enhancing the customer experience and engaging with our channel partners to ensure a seamless journey. This project will meet the growing demand in this budget segment, aligning with the aspirations of today's homebuyers," said Abhishek Mishra, Founder & CEO, Sellability.

This new chapter is about more than constructing homes—it's about upholding a legacy of trust while reshaping the real estate landscape with new ideas & timeless values.

RERA Numbers:

MY HOME WAKAD- P52100046175

MY HOME AKURDI- P52100053997

MY HOME PUNAWALE- P52100004634

For more information please visit: www.goyalproperties.in

Contacts:

Sachin Prabhu ,

+91 9225585710

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519113/Goyal_Properties_and_Sellability_Logo.jpg